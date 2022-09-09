Singapore’s Lee Family Scions Make Crypto Push With New Funds

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Scions from two of Singapore’s most prominent families are boosting their involvement in digital assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Whampoa Group, a multi-family office anchored by principals from the Lee family that founded Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and Amy Lee, the niece of the city-state’s founding prime minister, wants to spin out its asset-management business for digital investments. It plans to raise $50 million for a crypto-related hedge fund, and is seeking to deploy $100 million for a venture-capital fund in the same space, Whampoa co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Chan said in an interview.

Family offices tend to be less regulated than standard firms and are among the bigger players that have been looking to get into alternative investments. In Singapore, the wealthy in particular have been embracing tokens, helping propel Bitcoin trading at DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s digital exchange that serves institutional investors and family offices.

At the same time, however, the country’s authorities have repeatedly discouraged retail investors from betting on crypto, a space that’s been particularly volatile. Bitcoin has tanked by more than two-thirds after a years-long rally took it to a peak in November.

The Whampoa hedge fund is market-neutral in order to offset cryptocurrencies’ volatility, Chan said. It primarily trades Bitcoin and Ether, and occasionally other tokens when it identifies a favorable risk-reward setup.

As for the VC fund, Whampoa is looking for strategic partners. It has been speaking with regional family offices and some big Chinese internet companies, Chan said.

(Updates with Bitcoin trading in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Ethereum Merge Is Disrupting Crypto Services. What to Know.

    Some lending and trading platforms have temporarily suspended withdrawals and deposits, as the Ethereum network undergoes a critical upgrade.

  • Bitcoin Bombed in El Salvador. It’s a Cautionary Tale for Crypto.

    The country made history in legalizing Bitcoin, but it is now suffering the consequences. What went wrong is a cautionary tale for crypto.

  • Shake Shack sees major 'sales potential' in drive-throughs, CFO explains

    Shake Shack, which originated as a hot dog stand in Madison Square Park, NY, is betting big on drive-throughs and seeing encouraging results.

  • Bitcoin Gains the Most in a Month as Dollar Drop Boosts Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in more than a month, gaining along with Asian stocks and pushing past the psychologically important $20,000 level as a bout of dollar weakness drove demand for risk assets. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US

  • Nomura Sees Bigger Fed Rate Hikes in September, November

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts boosted their forecasts for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve through the year-end.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe Fed is seen to raise the be

  • Twitter Paid Whistle-Blower $7 Million for Silence, Lawyer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. paid a whistle-blower who raised questions about operational problems within the social media platform $7 million to secure his silence, according to a lawyer for Elon Musk.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery

  • Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba

    Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong's clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd (OTC: NAPRF), offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent's international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell stock in Tencent. Global investors downsized their holdings in Chinese technology stocks following a government crackdown and regulatory onslaught.

  • Andrew Yang Is Raising $1.5M for a Company That Plans to Reward Volunteers With Crypto

    New filings show the former presidential candidate is an executive officer at stealth crypto company Samarity.

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Growing share of Americans believe home prices will fall

    On net, the percentage of Americans who say home prices will go up decreased 9 percentage points month over month.

  • Digital Euro to Focus on Personal Use, Not Web3, EU Officials Say

    The central bank digital currency could fail if it doesn't offer something more than cash and credit cards do, industry representatives remarked.

  • Trump's SPAC partner gains a 4-week reprieve after failing on a key vote

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has failed to gain the necessary votes to delay its planned merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social.

  • China Evergrande lenders appoint receiver to seize Hong Kong headquarters - sources

    (Reuters) -Lenders of struggling Chinese developer Evergrande Group have appointed a receiver this week to seize its Hong Kong headquarters, two sources said, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has been trying to sell its 26-storey China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district after a potential $1.7 billion deal collapsed late last year, as part of the asset disposal effort to raise funds. The Hong Kong tower has been pledged for a loan by lenders led by China Citic Bank International, the Hong Kong subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned bank China Citic Bank Corp Ltd.

  • End of an era

    The death of Queen Elizabeth II and a frantic session of rate hikes and spending plans on Thursday seems likely to subdue trade into the weekend. Elizabeth's son, Charles, is King. Elizabeth was crowned in a nation exhausted by victory in World War Two and reigned for 70 years.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Retreats: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures advanced Friday as investors assessed whether monetary tightening to tackle inflation in the US and Europe is getting closer to being priced in.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Add

  • Argentine soy farmers who hoard stock to face higher financing costs, central banks says

    Argentine soy farmers who hold onto stock of more than 5% of their production will face an elevated financing cost above the normal benchmark rate, the South American country's central bank said on Thursday, part of a wider push to encourage sales. The central bank said soy farmers over a certain size who hoarded their stock would face a minimum financing rate "equivalent to 120% of the latest Monetary Policy rate." The source added that now "the rate of any line of credit is going to be more expensive" for soybean producers, whose minimum rate would start at 83.4% under the new policy, the source said.

  • Amplify Energy to pay $5 million to settle criminal charges over California oil spill

    (Reuters) -California officials on Thursday said Amplify Energy Corp agreed to plead no contest to six criminal charges and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and fines in connection with a crude oil spill last year that killed birds and fouled beaches. The announcement was the latest legal effort to hold the Texas-based oil company accountable for a subsea pipeline leak that released some 558 barrels (25,000 gallons) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach in southern California in October of last year. At a news conference broadcast live on the internet, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the company had repeatedly turned off and on the 17-mile-long pipeline when it was alerted to the leak.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the