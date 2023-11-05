Singapore’s Lee Says He’ll Hand Over Power Before Next Election
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister said he will hand over power to his successor before the country’s next general election, and the transition could come as early as 2024.
“I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team and there’s no reason to delay the political transition,” Lee said during the ruling party’s convention on Sunday. “Therefore, I intend to hand over to DPM Lawrence before the next general election.”
The announcement marks another step taken in the People’s Action Party’s carefully managed political succession as Lee, 71, seeks to step aside after nearly two decades in power. Deputy Prime Minister Wong, 50, is his heir apparent and has been tapped to lead the so-called fourth generation of party leaders.
“If all goes well, I will hand over by the PAP’s 70th birthday next year,” Lee said.
