Singapore Maintains GDP Outlook Amid Further Reopening Plans

Low De Wei
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore reaffirmed its 2022 economic growth forecast, and raised its reading for last year, as its recovery from the pandemic stabilizes and it seeks to ease virus restrictions.

Gross domestic product is projected to expand 3% to 5% this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Thursday, reiterating its November estimate. It also upgraded 2021 growth to 7.6%, from an earlier 7.2%.

Growth this year could get a boost as the city-state aims to ease travel and social distancing restrictions after the current wave of Covid-19 infections passes, potentially bolstering the still-struggling travel and retail sectors. That progress toward reopening contrasts with its regional hub rival Hong Kong, which has seen prospects downgraded amid its stringent virus measures.

Read more: Singapore Eyes Major Easing of Curbs Once Omicron Wave Passes

Singapore’s planned further easing of restrictions, announced Wednesday, “should bode well” for this year, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury Research & Strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore. “There is potential upside risk to the 3%-5% forecast if border opening and safe management measures relaxations accelerates.

The Singapore dollar was trading up about 0.1% against the greenback as of 8:36 a.m. local time.

The data also comes one day before the closely watched budget presentation, which is expected to steer finances back toward a fiscally conservative stance and a modest budget surplus, with potentially the most aggressive tax increases in years. Officials said in a briefing Thursday that the current growth forecast doesn’t account for a possible increase in the Goods and Services Tax, which is expected in the budget speech.

Prospects for “outward-oriented” sectors such as manufacturing and trade will remain strong this year amid the global recovery, the ministry said in a statement, while aviation and tourism-related activity is expected to slow amid risks for recurring Covid-19 outbreaks.

Downside Risks

The trade ministry also flagged downside risks from slowing external demand, particularly from the U.S., Europe and China, citing concerns over supply chain bottlenecks, higher energy prices and the potential for financial instability amid tightening monetary policies in some countries.

The upgrade Thursday to last year’s GDP figure comes alongside a narrower estimate of 2020’s contraction, to 4.1% from 5.4% earlier.

“The revisions suggest the economy’s output gap is probably much smaller and near to being closed, implying more inflationary pressure than previously thought,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore.

Authorities are also already facing the sharpest rise in headline consumer prises in eight years, which forced a surprise tightening of monetary policy last month by the central bank.

Other details from Thursday’s release include:

  • The final reading for the October-December quarter was growth of 6.1% year-on-year, compared to the government’s advance reading of 5.9% and a median 6.2% in a Bloomberg survey

  • Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 2.3% on a seasonally-adjusted basis during that period, slower than the survey estimate of 2.9%.

  • On a full-year basis, manufacturing grew 13.2% in 2021, compared with 7.5% the previous year

  • Construction rose 20.1%, swinging from a contraction of 38.4%

  • Services advanced 5.6%, compared with a 5.1% decline

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

