Singapore’s MAS Tightens Policy Amid Global Inflation Fight

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank further tightened monetary policy settings as it raised its inflation forecast, seeking to fight cost pressures that threaten the recovery of consumer and business activity from the pandemic.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages its currency exchange rate as its main policy tool, re-centered its policy band higher and raised the slope, it said in a statement Thursday. The decision is the first time since April 2010 that both tools were used at the same time to tighten policy.

Coming after a tightening in October and another surprise move in January, Thursday’s decision is seen helping insulate the trade-reliant economy from Russia’s war-induced supply disruptions. That would be achieved by allowing the local dollar to appreciate, buffering the impact of imported inflation.

The Singapore dollar rallied the most in almost a month after the decision, before trading up 0.4% at S$1.3568 as of 8:21 a.m. local time.

“This is a more aggressive move” than October and January, Selena Ling, head of Treasury Research & Strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said in a Bloomberg Television interview after the announcement. “Key to watch is where core inflation would peak in the months ahead.”

Singapore has been on the forefront of central banks in Asia acting to combat rising price pressures. While many global peers led by the U.S. Federal Reserve began tightening earlier this year, most Asian policymakers, particularly outside China and Japan, have just begun pivoting away from supporting post-pandemic recoveries toward fighting inflation.

“This tighter monetary policy stance, which builds on the policy moves in October 2021 and January 2022, will slow the inflation momentum and help ensure medium-term price stability,” the monetary authority said in the statement. “The fresh shocks to global commodity prices and supply chains are adding to domestic cost pressures, and will bring MAS core inflation to a significantly higher level than its historical average through 2022. Underlying inflationary pressures remain a risk over the medium term.”

Core inflation, which strips out costs of private transport and accommodation, probably will rise 2.5%-3.5% in 2022 compared with the MAS January forecast for 2%-3%. All-items inflation in 2022 likely will be 4.5%-5.5%, versus earlier expectations of 2.5%-3.5%.

The MAS has a unique approach to monetary policy. Rather than using interest rates to maintain price stability, it guides the local dollar within a policy band against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

Policy is set by adjusting the slope, or pace of appreciation, as well as the width and center of the currency band. Since the outset of the pandemic until October’s tightening, it had set the slope at 0%, implying that it wasn’t seeking currency appreciation.

Before the decision, all 16 economists in a Bloomberg forecast some form of tightening. Only six predicted a dual move of re-centering and raising the slope.

The monetary policy statement was announced at the same time as the government’s advance reading of first-quarter gross domestic product. The economy during January-March grew 3.4% from the same period a year ago, compared with a median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 3.8% expansion.

Singapore has seen relatively brighter growth prospects than neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, particularly as recent loosening of Covid-era mobility restrictions has breathed fresh life into the battered food and beverage and hospitality sectors. The lifting of the city-state’s outdoor mask requirement, resumption of nightlife and relaxation of travel policies have buoyed expectations that the trade-reliant city-state can lead regional economies in treating Covid as endemic.

First-quarter GDP details, year-on-year, include:

Manufacturing +6%, after +15.5% in the previous quarter

Construction +1.8%, after +2.9%

Services industries +3.9%, after +4.4%

