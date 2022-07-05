Singapore may limit retail participation in crypto

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tharman Shanmugaratnam
    Singaporean politician and economist, 5th and current Senior Minister of Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is mulling additional consumer protection safeguards on crypto, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the minister in charge of the central bank, told Parliament.

See related article: Singapore’s central bank says cryptocurrencies have ‘no fundamental value’

Fast facts

  • MAS is considering introducing rules on the use of leverage and limits on retail participation in crypto, Shanmugaratnam said in Parliament on Monday.

  • “Recent events have vividly demonstrated the risks, with prices of several cryptocurrencies falling drastically,” he said.

  • MAS currently regulates Digital Payment Token (DPT) service providers under the Payment Services Act (PS Act), primarily for risks related to money laundering and terrorism financing.

  • “But the PS Act also empowers MAS to impose additional measures on DPT service providers to ensure better consumer protection, and to maintain financial stability and safeguard the efficacy of monetary policy,” the minister said.

See related article: How a market slump may be helping Singapore’s stance against retail crypto

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto lender CoinLoan reduces its daily withdrawal limit by 99%

    Estonia-based crypto lending platform CoinLoan is slashing its daily withdrawal limit from US$500,000 to US$5,000, in hopes to prevent liquidity-related interruptions due to surges in customer withdrawals. See related article: Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy Fast facts CoinLoan says its decision wasn’t driven by market instability and claims to be “probably the […]

  • Singapore's Central Bank Weighs Further Safeguards on Retail Crypto Trading

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is considering introducing further safeguards on access to crypto among the general public, a senior government minister said.

  • Here’s what to Expect From Bitcoin and Ethereum in Q3 2022

    Bitcoin’s prolonged and deep price drawdown has left the global crypto market yearning for gains. Despite the anticipations, Q2 2022 was slow, dull, and cold for the crypto market.

  • Meta is pulling the plug on its crypto payments wallet, Novi

    Three years after Facebook announced its ill-fated push into cryptocurrency, aka the Libra project, the tech giant has signalled another scaling back of its activity -- announcing Friday that Novi, the digital wallet payments pilot it launched last October, will be ending on on September 1. In a statement provided to CoinDesk, the tech giant that's now known as Meta suggested it has plans to repurpose the digital wallet technology (neé Calibra) for future products, including those related to its eponymous focus on "metaverse" development. Although it's not clear exactly what Meta might have in mind for repurposing the Novi tech.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to Over $19K; Nomura Warns of US, UK Recession

    Nomura warned of a recession in the eurozone, U.K. and Asia Pacific, which could affect crypto prices.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Coinbase Says Miners’ Sales of Newly Minted Bitcoins Don’t Add Significant Market Pressure

    In times of market upheaval and falling bitcoin prices, margins compress across the board, and force more miners to become net sellers, the crypto exchange said.

  • How Tax-Loss Harvesting Works for Average Investors

    Tax-loss harvesting lowers current federal taxes by deliberately incurring capital losses to offset taxes owed on capital gains or personal income.

  • Bitcoin Hints at a Bottom, But It May Be Different This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a perennial exercise whenever an asset is mired in a prolonged and deep drawdown: People look at the charts, they go over this or that indicator and they get their checklists out to try to figure out when it might find a floor. For Bitcoin, there’s plenty of such action happening right now, with technical signals that in the past have suggested just such a formation. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Par

  • Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals

    The crypto lender backed by Coinbase and Peter Thiel is exploring a possible restructuring after becoming the latest cryptocurrency platform to freeze services.

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Freezes Withdrawals, Eyes Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsVauld, a crypto lender backed by Coinbase Inc., said it froze withdrawals and hired advisers to explore a potential restructuring, joining riva

  • EU Sets First Rules to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

    European Union officials agreed on rules that would regulate the crypto market in the bloc, forcing platforms to seek authorization to operate and providing safeguards to users.

  • PINA offers wealth management for Indonesia’s growing middle- to upper-class

    While many of Indonesia’s investment apps are focused on hooking first-time investors with low fees and starting deposits, PINA is targeting the middle-to-upper classes with wealth management services. The company was founded in 2021 by Daniel van Leeuwen, the former country marketing head of Grab Indonesia. Van Leeuwen told TechCrunch that PINA was created because of the founders’ own challenges with personal finance.

  • Bitcoin Prices Struggle Below $20,000. Why Tuesday Could Bring a Bigger Move.

    Given the correlation between cryptos and stocks, a pause in U.S. trading means that digital assets are likely to be subdued.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • How the ECB Plans to Keep Markets in Check as It Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than three weeks before embarking on a series of interest-rate increases, the European Central Bank is honing its plans to keep government-bond markets from panicking as it does so.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380

  • Despite crypto ban, China's tech talent rides the global web3 wave

    Despite China's sweeping bans on cryptocurrencies, domestic web3 talent is quietly flourishing, with many venturing beyond the country's border. What China doesn't want are cryptocurrencies' crashing prices that have roiled the market in recent months.

  • Does Cutting Back on Small Expenses Really Make a Big Difference? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Ever read those financial blogs that insist that if you give up your $5 daily coffee, you'll retire a millionaire? According to investing giant Warren Buffett, you bet. After all, Buffett has grown his wealth by investing.

  • Biden administration weighs extraordinary action to make your mortgage cheaper

    The Biden administration may trim mortgage costs for new and low-income homebuyers in a move to make homebuying more accessible.