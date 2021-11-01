Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths each year- minister

Cyclists pass the city skyline during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Singapore
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore could see as many 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, but it was focused on avoiding excess mortality, a minister said on Monday, as the country battles its biggest surge in infections.

At 0.2% Singapore's COVID-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament.

It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said.

"But it does mean that over time, the absolute number of deaths from COVID-19 will rise despite the best possible medical care," he said. "We could have perhaps 2,000 deaths per year from COVID-19."

The minister did not specify for how many years that estimate might apply. Singapore had 4,000 deaths per year due to influenza and other respiratory diseases pre-pandemic, he said.

More than 80% of Singapore's 5.45 million population has been fully vaccinated and almost all its cases are asymptomatic or mild. About 95% of those who died in the last six months were older than 60 years and 72% of those who died were not fully vaccinated.

Puthucheary said the country was trying to live with COVID-19 as endemic without excess mortality. "Though we will have deaths as a result of COVID-19, we will not see more overall deaths than we would in a normal non-COVID year."

The city-state extended curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-extends-covid-19-curbs-nov-21-health-ministry-2021-10-20 to contain the spread of COVID-19 until late this month, drawing some criticism from the public.

But the prime minister's wife Ho Ching said people should stop complaining.

"We are just spoilt kids if we keep on harping on our disappointment about dining and freedoms...let's do our best to help, instead of wasting our energies on tantrums and bitching," said Ho.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty and Sanjeev Miglani)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Train crash in southwest Britain injures several

    Two passenger trains crashed in southwest England on Sunday, injuring several people.Police confirmed there were no fatalities after the collision in a tunnel in the city of Salisbury.However, authorities have declared it a major incident and a small number of people, including the driver, have been taken to hospital.According to a BBC report, the rear carriage of one of the trains derailed after striking an object.The second train then collided with it due to signalling problems.Passengers described shock and confusion."There was just suddenly a lot of jostling, possessions being thrown around. I think a few people, you know, went forward and hit their head and things like that. I mean, you just don't know for a couple of seconds what's happening, it's all just, you know.""I fell across the table and then the table came off the wall, ended up underneath another table. But they've smashed the windows and stuff and we've got out of the window. So we're hopefully, well we're safe now. But yeah was really scary."The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has helped evacuate approximately 100 people.A casualty centre has been opened at a nearby church to treat those with minor injuries.Train services are expected to be disrupted until Tuesday.

  • Singapore considers modifying incentives as G20 leaders back tax deal - media

    Singapore will consider how to modify its tax incentives, its prime minister said, after leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies endorsed a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens. The minimum tax rate will impact how Singapore attracts investments, as tax incentives have been "one of the major tools" used by the city-state's Economic Development Board, together with grants and other schemes, Lee Hsien Loong said, in comments published by local media on Monday. Singapore, a low-tax jurisdiction home to regional headquarters of several multinationals, including Alphabet's Google, Microsoft and Facebook, has a corporate rate of 17% but provides incentives and schemes which reduce the effective rate.

  • G20 offers little new on climate, leaving uphill task for COP26

    Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies agreed on a final statement on Sunday that urged "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming, but angering climate activists by offering few concrete commitments. The result of days of tough negotiation among diplomats leaves huge work to be done at the broader United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, which starts this week. U.S. President Joe Biden said he was disappointed that more could not have been done and blamed China and Russia for not bringing proposals to the table.

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to husband Donald Trump at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • Biden scratches head when asked about possible payments to illegal migrants

    President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.

  • Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

    Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders

  • Huma Abedin: ‘Gonna Take to My Grave’ That Weiner May Have Cost Hillary the Presidency

    CBS Sunday MorningLongtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin opened up about her troubled relationship with convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, sharing the guilt she feels over Weiner’s personal and legal woes potentially costing Clinton the 2016 presidential election.Speaking out to CBS Sunday Morning for the first time about her new memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Abedin had already made news with the book’s revelation that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her back in 2005. “Then,

  • New Social Security Bill: How Updates Could Lead to ‘Seismic Achievements’ for COLA and More

    This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...

  • Cops ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Called 911 for Trump Train Ambush: Lawsuit

    LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden

  • Fact check: Donald Trump statement on Alec Baldwin is fabricated

    Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • In ‘chilling’ decision, UF professors have been barred from testifying against Florida

    In a decision that could have far-reaching free speech implications for faculty at universities and colleges across Florida, the University of Florida has refused to allow three political science professors to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.

  • Boeing delivers first KC-46A refueling tanker to Japan

    Boeing Co delivered its first KC-46A aircraft to Japan, the company said on Sunday, the first delivery of the aerial refueling jet to a customer outside the United States, as growing tensions with China spur Japan to ramp up defense spending. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) took delivery of the jet under a contract first signed in 2017. Boeing in a statement called the delivery a "significant milestone" for U.S.-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • The big tax break for New Yorkers and Californians that Trump wiped out in 2017? Democrats are determined to bring it back.

    Trump's 2017 tax law limited the SALT deduction tax break. Some Democrats want to bring it back but AOC argues it's "a giveaway to the rich."

  • Turkey plans to deport Syrian refugees for posting TikTok videos of them eating bananas in a 'provocative' way

    Turkey has opened deportation proceedings against seven Syrian migrants accused of "humiliating" Turks by eating bananas in a viral TikTok trend.

  • Calmes: Virginia governor race shows how Trumpism rotted the entire Republican Party

    Glenn Youngkin, formerly a moderate, has wooed Trump voters just enough to lose his credibility.

  • Georgia Secretary Of State Didn't Know Trump's Order To 'Find' Votes Was Being Recorded

    Brad Raffensperger learned of the tape after Trump lied in a tweet about the call, who claimed that the secretary of state didn't have "a clue" about the election.

  • Al Franken rules out Senate run against Gillibrand, who led push to remove him

    New York senator led moves to push Franken out as Minnesota senator over allegations of sexual misconduct Former senator Al Franken was forced to quit in December 2017 amid the first stirrings of the #MeToo movement. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Al Franken on Sunday ruled out mounting a primary challenge to Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York senator who four years ago led calls for his resignation as a senator from Minnesota over allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to Politico, Franken

  • Joy Reid Makes Nightmare Prediction About Donald Trump For Halloween

    “If you think it’s racist and fascist out here now, oh, just wait until all of Trump’s monsters are unleashed," warned the MSNBC anchor.