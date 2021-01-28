Singapore mosques, worshippers react to teen’s attack plans

  • A sign written in Arabic is mounted on the fence of the Assyafaah Mosque in Singapore, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two Singapore mosques at the center of a foiled terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student stayed open Thursday as police stepped up patrols around the district. (AP Photo/Annabelle Liang)
  • Worshippers leave the Yusof Ishak Mosque in Singapore, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two Singapore mosques at the center of a foiled terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student stayed open Thursday as police stepped up patrols around the district. (AP Photo/Annabelle Liang)
  • Worshippers enter the Yusof Ishak Mosque in Singapore, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two Singapore mosques at the center of a foiled terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student stayed open Thursday as police stepped up patrols around the district. (AP Photo/Annabelle Liang)
  • A van passes in front of the Assyafaah Mosque in Singapore, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two Singapore mosques at the center of a foiled terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student stayed open Thursday as police stepped up patrols around the district. (AP Photo/Annabelle Liang)
1 / 4

Singapore Terror Suspect

A sign written in Arabic is mounted on the fence of the Assyafaah Mosque in Singapore, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two Singapore mosques at the center of a foiled terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student stayed open Thursday as police stepped up patrols around the district. (AP Photo/Annabelle Liang)
ANNABELLE LIANG

SINGAPORE (AP) — Two Singapore mosques that authorities said were the targets of a planned terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student stayed open Thursday as police stepped up patrols in the area.

Staff at the Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque in northern Singapore said already-frequent patrols had been tightened.

Singapore authorities on Wednesday said they had detained without trial an ethnic Indian Christian teen who was preparing to launch “terrorist attacks” on the mosques with a machete.

He was inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand in 2019, the Internal Security Department said.

Muslim and Christian leaders met at one of the targeted mosques Thursday to signal their mutual understanding and trust in the island nation of 5.7 million.

Worshippers continued to visit the mosques on Thursday, although some said on a private Facebook group that they were hesitant about bringing their children, a staff member said on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Muhammad Aref said his family and friends were “in shock” but were continuing their daily visits to mosques.

“It reminded us of the New Zealand Christchurch attacks. But we were quite calm, there were no protests because we were confident (in) Singapore’s defense system,” the civil servant said. “We feel that in Singapore’s context, it is an isolated case. It brings worry but not that much.”

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said the case highlights the threat of online radicalization, and condemned acts of terror and violence “which have no place in any religion.”

“These acts will tear communities apart,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

The National Council of Churches said it wished to “assure our Muslim friends that there is no animosity between our communities” and that it remains committed to defeating hatred and violence.

Rohan Gunaratna, a security studies professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the government has built a close relationship with the Muslim community and its leadership since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

“Singaporean Muslims trust the Singapore government to protect them from threats,” Gunaratna said.

“Terrorist mastery of cyberspace presents a growing challenge," he said. "Governments worldwide need to catch up to counter the growing terrorist presence in cyberspace.”

Since 2015, seven people younger than 20 have been detained or restricted under Singapore's Internal Security Act, according to AMP Singapore, a non-profit group serving the Muslim community.

The teenage suspect was not identified because he is underage. The Internal Security Department said he was “self-radicalized, motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence.”

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Michigan Sen. Peters to lead Dem efforts to expand majority

    Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who won a tough reelection race in the fall, will lead Democrats' efforts in 2022 to expand their current razor-thin Senate majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Thursday that Peters will head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The 62-year-old Peters, who is in his third term, is the first Midwesterner to hold the position in decades.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Biden announces government's intention to increase total U.S. COVID-19 vaccine orders by 50 percent

    President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration intends to order an additional 100 million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The extra 200 million doses, which Biden said should arrive by the summer, would boost the country's supply by about 50 percent to 600 million shots total, meaning that there would be enough shots available to inoculate 300 million people in the coming months without the Food and Drug Administration granting approval for any other vaccine candidates. Pres. Biden says his admin has ordered 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses that will be available by summer, increasing the total number ordered from 400 million to 600 million pic.twitter.com/VFZ3qTmUK9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2021 It's another sign that the government is raising expectations for the vaccine rollout. On Monday, Biden upped the daily vaccination goal from 1 million to 1.5 million throughout his first 100 days in office and suggested that any American who wants a shot could be able to get one by the spring. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver applauded the administration for getting more ambitious, though he noted it could be difficult — impossible, even, unless the shots are approved for children — to find 300 million willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of summer. In practice it's going to be hard to find 300m Americans willing to get vaccinated by Sept. 22. (It's literally impossible until vaccines are approved for children.) And we'll probably eventually mix in some one-dose vaccines. Still, ramping up to 2-2.5m/day is a laudable goal. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWith Senate Republicans balking at convicting Trump, Democrats explore alternative censuresGameStop makes the case for financial regulationMitch McConnell is the GOAT

  • Jill Biden spent her first week as First Lady reshaping the role. Melania Trump spent hers isolated in a tower

    New first lady signals she will be an active and constant presence in the White House - drawing stark contrasts to her predecessor

  • Pope Francis to meet Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric on March visit

    Pope Francis is set for an historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, during a trip to Iraq planned for March, the patriarch of Iraq's Chaldean Catholic Church said on Thursday. The visit, which eluded Francis's predecessors, takes place amid deteriorating security in some parts of Iraq and after the first big suicide bombing in Baghdad for three years.

  • 47 Best Housewarming Gifts to Celebrate a New Home

    Everything they need to put the horrors of moving behind themOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran's president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday criticized Iran's hard-liner dominated judiciary over last week's prosecution of the countrys telecommunications minister. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Judiciary officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and impose limitations on the bandwidth of other foreign social media and messaging systems.

  • Pelosi Scolds GOP Leadership for Tolerating Rep. Taylor Greene: ‘The Enemy is Within the House’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) blasted Republican congressional leadership after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) was given a spot on the House’s Education Committee. Greene has received criticism in recent days after video emerged of a 2019 incident in which the future representative harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros. Observers also discovered that Greene had posted on Facebook in 2018 agreeing that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged,” along with the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Greene also suggested that Pelosi be executed for treason in a Facebook post, and “liked” other comments calling to execute FBI agents. In comments to reporters, Pelosi suggested that House lawmakers may need additional security because “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.” “We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” Pelosi said, when asked to clarify her comments. NEW: Pelosi on House GOP assigning Rep. Greene to Education Cmte.: "Assigning her to the Education cmte. when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary…What could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" pic.twitter.com/z0XIfskO0l — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 28, 2021 Additionally, Pelosi blasted Republicans for allowing Greene to sit on the Education Committee. “What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who are willing to overlook, ignore [Greene’s] statements,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. “Assigning [Greene] to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; when she has mocked the killing of teenagers at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School; what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” Pelosi added. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has indicated he is aware of Greene’s statements. “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told Axios on Wednesday.

  • Pelosi slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's appointment to House Education and Labor Committee: 'What could they be thinking?'

    In a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was appalling that the Republican leadership would appoint Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to the House Committee on Education and Labor.

  • Tens of thousands of Republicans are fleeing from GOP in nationwide exodus after deadly Capitol riots

    At least 30,000 Republicans across the country drop their affiliation with the GOP in wake of violent attacks

  • China seeks details about Chinese crew after tankers seized by Indonesia

    China said on Wednesday it was seeking details about 25 of its nationals who were among 61 crew on two supertankers seized by Indonesia on suspicion of illegally transferring oil. Indonesia said on Sunday it had seized the vessels after they were detected making the transfer from Iranian-flagged MT Horse to Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, causing an oil spill. The Indonesian authorities said the seizure was not related to U.S. sanctions, which Washington imposed in a bid to shut off Iran's oil exports in a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Brazil to end military-led program against Amazon logging

    Brazil’s ongoing military-led operation to curb illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest will end April 30, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Mourão defended the success of Operation Green Brazil 2, which was launched last May and saw deployment of thousands of soldiers across the Amazon. The vice president leads the government’s Amazon Council to fight deforestation in the region.

  • Republicans disavow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'disgusting' comments, give her a committee seat

    "Republicans have a Marjorie Taylor Greene problem. Again," The Associated Press reports. House GOP leaders urged voters in Georgia's 14th Congressional District to pick someone else in the primary, wary of Greene's QAnon allegiance and documented history of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments. After she prevailed in the primary, they pushed for her victory in the general election. She won. Calls for Greene's ouster from the House started days after she was seated. And Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said Wednesday he will introduce a measure to expel her, following new scrutiny of her social media history. CNN's KFILE got that ball rolling Tuesday. Then the floodgates opened. Greene has called various deadly school shootings and the Las Vegas music festival massacre "false flag" events, questioned 9/11, and endorsed some foul QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories. Marjorie Taylor Greene is into some seriously disturbed stuff here. The conspiracy theory she's promoting, "Frazzledrip," is about Hillary Clinton torturing a baby and wearing its face as a mask. https://t.co/TpW382v9Bg — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 26, 2021 Republican leaders are, once again, appalled. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Greene's posts are "disgusting," have "no place in our party" and "should be looked into," adding that "QAnon is beyond fringe. I think it's dangerous." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called Greene "a RINO," or Republican in Name Only. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said through a spokesman that her comments are "deeply disturbing" and he "plans to have a conversation with the congresswoman about them." In 2019, McCarthy stripped former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) of all his committee assignments after he expressed support for white supremacists, AP reports. "Greene was named this week to the House Education and Labor Committee." CNN's Erin Burnett called that assignment doubly disturbing, given Greene's dismissal of school shootings, but said McCarthy knows some of the money Greene is raising off her outrages will go to the House GOP campaign committee. Greene issued a weak and incredible non-denial denial of her social media activity, but the "steady stream of revelations" plus "Greene's puzzling defense of herself should make Republicans wonder how long they can put up with this," Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post. "We tend to overestimate how much a politician like that can drag down their national party, but Greene's lack of remorse and candor reinforces how much of a loose cannon she could be moving forward." More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemRobinhood halts trading of GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks as hedge funds suffer

  • Biden news – live: Trump hosts GOP leader to discuss 2022, as president defends executive orders

    Follow the latest updates

  • On eve of Auschwitz anniversary, survivor saddened by U.S. Capitol attack

    As the 76th anniversary on Wednesday of the liberation of Auschwitz draws closer, Bill Harvey, who survived the concentration camp, said he was shocked by displays of anti-Semitism during the U.S. Capitol riot. Some of the supporters of former President Donald Trump who broke into and ransacked the seat of Congress on Jan. 6 wore clothes bearing anti-Semitic messages, or displayed Nazi symbols. Harvey, interviewed by Zoom from his Los Angeles home on Monday, expressed concern that the lessons that should have been learned from World War Two's Nazi Holocaust are fading.

  • Pakistani suspect admits to role in Daniel Pearl’s beheading

    After 18 years of denial, the Pakistani suspect convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has told a court he played a “minor" role in the killing, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. A letter handwritten by Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is visiting Trump in Florida, and both parties are apparently giddy

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) flies to Florida to raise money on Thursday, and he's making a stop at Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump around lunchtime, Politico reports. McCarthy reportedly asked for the meeting, his first with Trump since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters, and he has been effusive about the tête-à-tête. "Kevin can't shut up about it," one Trump adviser joked to Politico. McCarthy sees the visit as a way to smooth over their absolute "soap opera" of a relationship since the insurrection, and also as a way to inquire about Trump's political plans, Politico reports. "Unlike Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly doesn't want to speak to the ex-president ever again, McCarthy believes it's in his interest to be on Trump's good side," since Trump is still widely popular with the GOP base McCarthy needs to show up in 2022. But "Trump world is ecstatic about the visit," too, "viewing the huddle as proof of a comeback in the making," Politico adds. Trump will "give Kevin an earful" about the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him, the Trump adviser said. But McCarthy's pilgrimage is "the first solid bit of evidence that Donald Trump is still in charge of the party." Read more at Politico's Playbook. More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemRobinhood halts trading of GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks as hedge funds suffer

  • First official vaccine results from Israel show Pfizer jabs offer substantial protection from Covid

    srael has announced that less than 0.04 per cent of patients who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have developed Covid, as it released its first official results on the world's fastest inoculations drive. According to the Israeli health ministry, only 317 of 715,425 patients caught coronavirus after they were fully vaccinated against the disease. The data is the strongest indication so far that the Pfizer vaccine offers substantial protection against Covid once both jabs have been administered. Some previous surveys have found similar results but relied on smaller sample sizes. A separate study by Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, also found that the Pfizer vaccines were at least 92 per cent effective, after comparing samples of vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens. “This is very, very good news,” Anat Ekka Zohar, Maccabi’s lead vaccines analyst, told the Times of Israel on Thursday. “It is the first study in the world that looks at such a large number of fully vaccinated patients.” “It’s a very high level of efficiency and we are seeing a very low percentage of coronavirus among the patients who have taken both shots,” she added. Israel, the world’s fastest vaccinator against Covid, has already given the first of two jabs to nearly a third of its population. Patients with underlying health conditions and the over-35s are taking priority, but this week 16 to 18-year-olds have also been included so they can sit important winter exams. The Jewish state’s success has been partially attributed to a deal struck with Pfizer which secured millions of vaccines in return for regular updates on the effectiveness of the jabs.