Singapore Names Two Former Noble Directors Who Got Warnings

Ranjeetha Pakiam and Jack Farchy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has named the two former directors of a Noble Group Ltd. unit who were cautioned over the company’s misleading accounts as Neil Dhar and Tim Eyre.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Last week, Singapore’s regulators fined the collapsed commodity trader S$12.6 million ($9 million) after a four-year probe, and said that two former directors had been issued with “stern warnings,” but did not initially name them. On Wednesday, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority said while not revealing the names was in line with the legal processes for case investigations, it was open to share them “if necessary.”

“The two directors who received stern warnings were Neil Timothy Dhar and Timothy Martin Eyre,” a spokesperson for ACRA said in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Noble collapsed into insolvency in 2018 after huge losses and accusations of improper accounting wiped out more than $10 billion in market capitalization.

Arnaud Vagner, a former Noble employee who, writing under the name “Iceberg Research,” first publicly accused Noble of inflating its profits in 2015, earlier this week criticized the Singaporean investigation. The small size of the fine and the fact that the Noble directors had not been named showed that regulators were “happy to sweep the matter under the carpet,” he said.

Dhar and Eyre are both former directors of Noble Resources International Pte, the Singaporean unit through which the company conducted much of its trading.

Dhar is Noble’s former chief operating officer. After leaving Noble, he joined Citic Commodities Pte, from which he retired as a director in June this year, according to a filing.

Eyre is Noble’s former legal counsel. Last year, he joined Adnoc Global Trading as general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. A spokesperson for Adnoc declined to comment.

Neither man responded immediately to attempts to contact them for comment.

(Updates with additional comment in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Falls to Six-Week Low on Growing Central Bank Hawkishness

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell to a six-week low on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will keep raising interest rates to curb inflation. Silver dropped to the lowest in two years. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruc

  • China Steps Up Soybean Buying From US, Brazil as Prices Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest soybean buyer, is stepping up imports to meet rising demand ahead of a seasonally strong period for consumption.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysChinese firms have booked a

  • Cathay Pacific sees weaker air cargo peak season this year

    "We expect that this year's peak season may not be the same as last year's," Cathay freight executives said in an email update to air cargo clients. The fourth quarter is typically the peak season for air cargo because of consumer electronics product launches and the busy Christmas holiday period. Many air freight carriers reported record revenue in the peak season last year.

  • Japan to Step in to Buy Gas to Avoid Crunch If Prices Surge More

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government will step in to buy liquefied natural gas if companies can no longer afford to do so -- an unprecedented step by the nation to avoid a winter supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe,

  • Yeshiva University in New York petitions Supreme Court to block student LGBTQ+ club

    Story at a glance Yeshiva University on Monday filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to block a court order requiring it to recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an LGBTQ+ student group. The school has argued its religious beliefs prevent it from officially recognizing the group. The New York County Supreme Court in June…

  • Asia's factory activity slumps on China's COVID curbs, U.S. slowdown

    Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile economic recovery. Manufacturing activity was weak in countries ranging from Japan, China, South Korea to Taiwan in a sign sluggish demand was adding to headaches for companies already suffering from lingering supply constraints. The U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to continue aggressive interest rate hikes is also dampening the business mood by stoking fears of recession in one of Asia's biggest export markets, analysts say.

  • Indian rupee marks biggest gain in one year on strong foreign inflows

    The Indian rupee notched its biggest one-day gain in a year on Tuesday against a wobbly dollar as local equities saw a rush of foreign investor inflows. Overall, local equities have seen foreign investor inflows of about $6 billion in August, the highest since December 2020. August also marked the first month this year when overseas investors turned net buyers of India's government debt.

  • Losses Mount for Global Bonds as Hawkish Fed Message Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds extended their selloff as hawkish central bank expectations intensified in the wake of Jackson Hole, sending yields on two-year Treasuries to a 15-year high.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ

  • This Government Report Admits True UFOs Aren’t ‘Man-Made’

    An addendum to the 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act asks the Pentagon’s UFO office to focus on phenomena that aren’t man-made and redefines what UFOs are.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says

    The market will reach a new bottom before the end of the year, Mike Wilson said, seeing a drop as steep as 25% if the US spirals into a recession.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.

    The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.

  • The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it

    Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to pivot from its inflation-fighting stance got a rude awakening on Friday. Price stability is still the Fed's top priority.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Don’t forget that the big money in stocks is usually made during down markets

    The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 19%. The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is down 9%, and the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) are down about 5% each. A 20% drop from top to bottom is considered a bear market by most definitions.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income

    How would you like to have heaps of passive income deposited into your brokerage account on a reliable schedule? It almost seems too good to be true, but income investors of all sizes regularly receive steady payments from the businesses they own shares of. All three of these special stocks have to return nearly all of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co