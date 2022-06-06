Singapore Names Wong as Deputy PM, Setting Up Succession
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Lawrence WongSingaporean politician
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will become deputy prime minister from June 13, according to an emailed statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises
Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound
US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol
Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows
Will assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over current deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat
Wong will retain current finance portfolio
NOTE: In April, Singapore Taps Finance Chief Wong as Heir Apparent to PM Lee
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Ukraine’s Tactics Are Showing Smaller Countries How to Fight Back
Oz Won by Ditching the Oprahverse for Trump and Planet Hannity
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
Seven Ways to Beat Burnout and Get Your Career Back on Track
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.