SINGAPORE — Singapore will see a significant change in the rules governing the usage of its national symbols, with the National Symbols Act and its accompanying regulations coming into effect on Tuesday (1 August).

Under the new regulations, several key changes have been introduced to make it easier for citizens and businesses to use the national symbols in a respectful manner.

The Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) said in a media release that the Act, which was passed last year, aims to encourage the appropriate use of national symbols and presidential symbols, while allowing broader expressions of national pride and solidarity.

This new legislation will replace the previous Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Act and Rules.

Greater freedom in displaying the national flag

The national flag will now be subject to more flexible rules. Singaporeans and businesses will no longer need approval from the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth for certain uses of the national flag.

For instance, during the National Day period from 1 July to 30 September, the flag can be used for commercial or decorative purposes without prior approval.

This means if a business wants to use the flag on ads or products for sale, they can do it without approval between 1 July and 30 September, as long as they treat the flag with respect.

Individuals are also allowed to apply the national flag on attire for non-commercial purposes throughout the year, without needing explicit permission.

As an example, a cycling group can freely use the flag image on their jerseys even outside the National Day period. However, if they decide to sell these jerseys for profit beyond that period, they must seek approval for doing so.

The change also addresses the long-standing request from Singaporeans to fly the national flag on occasions beyond National Day, according to the Ministry.

The Minister can permit displaying the national flag outside the National Day period without a flagpole and illumination at night. In the case of national celebrations such as sporting achievements, the Minister can declare a period for displaying the flag from homes without the need to amend the legislation.

New regulations tackle digital reproductions

In light of recent technological advances and the increased use of digital copies of national symbols, the new regulations have implemented stronger safeguards to prevent misuse.

Under these safeguards, the production and display of flags with modified or distorted designs of the national flag will be strictly prohibited. The same rules apply to the state crest and presidential crest, which cannot be altered or distorted in any form.

Furthermore, the regulations address the use of the national anthem in commercial contexts, requiring individuals seeking to use it for commercial purposes to obtain prior approval from the Minister.

There are also penalties for different offences according to their severity. The act allows for a maximum penalty of $30,000 and a six-month prison term for offences under the regulations.

Respectful usage of national symbols

A stop-order mechanism has been introduced to clarify what constitutes disrespectful use of the national symbols.

If anyone is found to have used the national flag, national anthem, or national pledge in a disrespectful manner, they may be served with a stop order.

Non-compliance with such an order will be considered an offence, but it also offers individuals an opportunity to correct their actions before facing further consequences. Those who disagree with a stop order can appeal to the Minister.

In addition to the legislative changes, the Ministry has updated the guidelines for using the national symbols and provided examples of disrespectful usage of the national flag to educate the public further.

Citizens can access these guidelines and seek related information through the National Heritage Board's website.

The National Symbols Act and its regulations were formulated after a series of public consultations last year, where the government sought feedback and suggestions from the public on the governance and usage of the symbols.

The Ministry said it plans to consider the feedback received during the public consultations, continuing efforts to provide clear guidance on appropriate use and establishing accessible feedback channels.

