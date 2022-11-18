Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited's (Catalist:FRQ) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 10x in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited's (Catalist:FRQ) P/E ratio of 9.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Singapore Paincare Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Singapore Paincare Holdings?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Singapore Paincare Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 67%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 92% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 1.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Singapore Paincare Holdings' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Singapore Paincare Holdings' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Singapore Paincare Holdings revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

