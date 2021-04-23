Singapore PM names new finance minister, reshuffles cabinet as succession question looms

FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Istana in Singapore
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong named Lawrence Wong, tipped as a contender to be future premier, as the new finance minister in a broader cabinet reshuffle which comes at a time when the country is resetting its leadership succession plan.

Wong, the face of the Singapore government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is among a crop of younger political figures who have been touted by analysts as potential successors to Lee. He is currently education minister and second minister for finance.

Wong replaces Heng Swee Keat, whose unexpected move to step aside as the country's leader-in-waiting, has raised uncertainty over who will succeed Lee, 69, when he retires.

Lee, who had signalled he would delay his plan to retire by 70 to see Singapore through the COVID-19 pandemic, has said he will stay on until a successor is chosen.

"The upgrade for Lawrence Wong is certainly a signal, a cautious move to explore his capacity," said Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies.

The reshuffle comes after Singapore, a global finance and trade hub, suffered its worst ever recession last year due to the pandemic. The government has pumped more than S$100 billion ($75.34 billion) into the economy to cope with the fallout.

Among the contenders for the top job, Chan Chun Sing was given the education portfolio and Ong Ye Kung will take over as health minister.

The three are part of a younger team from the "fourth generation" of leaders, or 4G, which has to choose a replacement for Heng from among themselves.

"This round of cabinet changes will allow (4G ministers) to gain new experience and exposure," Lee told a media briefing, adding the reshuffle would help them work together in new capacities and strengthen their cohesion as a team.

"This will make the new team readier to take over from me and my older colleagues."

The current health minister, Gan Kim Yong, will take on Chan's trade and industry portfolio.

Ong will relinquish his role as minister for transport and join Wong as the co-chair of the country's virus-fighting task force.

The changes will be effective May 15.

While becoming finance minister will help Wong in profiling his ability and leadership, "it does not catapult him to the forefront," said Eugene Tan, a former nominated member of parliament. "The race is still very much wide open."

($1 = 1.3274 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Chen Lin and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Pompeo: Biden admin traded 'America first' for 'climate first'

    Former secretary of state says Biden's climate announcement is an 'enormous gift' to China on 'Special Report'

  • President Biden's Tax Proposal Targets Big Tech's $100B Overseas Profit: Bloomberg

    President Joe Biden’s tax boost proposals under his infrastructure bill have targeted technology giants like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), who had reported over $100 billion in non-U.S. profits in their last fiscal years, Bloomberg reports. The tech industry prefers to stash profits at low-tax offshore jurisdictions due to easier mobility of their main assets like software code, patents, and other intellectual property compared to factories and other physical assets. The addition of extra deductions and other benefits to Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan diluted its attempt to recover taxes from overseas profits. However, Biden’s law will further intensify the country’s friction with the tech companies over misinformation and antitrust investigations. Amazon Chair, Jeff Bezos, has endorsed higher corporate taxes. Intel’s Pat Gelsinger panned Biden’s plan. Trump’s 2017 global intangible low-taxed income (Gilti) targeted non-U.S. profits from intangible assets. Biden plans to double the Gilti tax rate to 21% from 10.5% and restrict foreign tax credits. It could increase corporate tax bills by almost $300 billion over a decade, with most of the burden falling on the tech sector. Microsoft’s annual Gilti tax bill could more than double to $2 billion. Microsoft generated 86% of its foreign pretax income from Ireland and Puerto Rico operations in 2020, which have lower corporate tax rates than the U.S. The 2017 tax law also allowed a tax deduction for overseas intangible income (FDII) to encourage the companies to retain their intangible assets at home country. Google’s share of domestic income rose after it began licensing intellectual property in the U.S. in 2019. Facebook followed suit. However, Biden FDII’s annulment proposal would raise the tax bills of tech companies. Amazon claimed $500 million in total FDII deductions in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Biden also proposed a 15% minimum book tax on high-profit organizations that escape taxes via research and development, foreign credits, and stock-based compensation. Google, Amazon, and Apple’s tax bills would be higher by $847 million, $1.2 billion, and $3.8 billion, respectively, if Biden’s book tax existed in 2020. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) also represents several countries outside the U.S. over similar tax concerns. The OECD sought to replace the digital services taxes to procure higher revenue from companies like Google and Facebook. However, Amazon is escaping on the pretext of its thin margins. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple, Google Face Antitrust Charges At Senate Hearing: WSJDOJ Forms Task Force To Curb Ransomware Attack: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Putin says ‘I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia’ in state-of-the-nation speech

    President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russia's security interests, saying Moscow's response will be “quick and tough” and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.

  • Feds push to extradite Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq

    Prosecutors are urging a judge to approve a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on allegations that he participated in the killings of two police officers nearly 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Lawyers for Ahmed asked the judge in a filing Friday to reject Iraq’s extradition request, saying his defense team hasn’t been able to adequately investigate the allegations because of the shutdown of international travel during the pandemic.

  • Shooting revives criticism of Israel's use of deadly force

    Hours after Israeli soldiers shot and killed Osama Mansour at a temporary checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the military announced that it had thwarted a car-ramming attack — but the facts didn't seem to add up. Witnesses say the soldiers killed Mansour for no apparent reason, part of what rights groups say is a pattern of fatal shootings of Palestinians by Israeli forces under questionable circumstances. In its initial statement, the Israeli military said the vehicle had accelerated “in a way that endangered the lives of the soldiers” and that forces opened fire to “thwart the threat.”

  • Varanasi: The viral picture that defines India's Covid distress

    A heartbreaking image of a mother with the body of her son at her feet has gone viral in India.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • Hundreds of Jewish supremacists chant 'Death to Arabs' as tensions boil over in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police were deployed to keep members of the far-right, Jewish extremist group, Lehava, away from crowds of Arab and Israeli counter-protesters.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • Madonna's daughter Lola Leon opens up about how she is (and isn't) just like us

    Madonna is her mother. Timothée Chalamet was her first boyfriend. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Lola, talked to Vanity Fair about growing up famous.

  • Minutes into a 911 call a Florida driver realizes what smashed through her windshield

    “Something just came through the windshield and hit my mom in the head!” a woman cried out to a 911 dispatcher after she pulled over on Interstate 95 while driving to Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

  • Seth Rogen says it's not a 'coincidence' that he hasn't directed a movie since 'The Interview' and the subsequent Sony hack

    The actor also admits to The New York Times that he was "gun shy" after all the controversy that surrounded the release of his 2014 comedy.

  • German business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel - poll

    Germany's business elite favours Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after a federal election in September, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Baerbock said on Monday she would run to become chancellor at the Sept. 26 election, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history. The Civey poll of 1,500 executives for WirtschaftsWoche magazine, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed 26.5% favoured Baerbock for chancellor, ahead of Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) on 16.2%.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just flew sideways over the Martian surface in its second aerial adventure

    Ingenuity is moving fast after its first flight. Future attempts will go further and faster as NASA engineers push the helicopter 'to the limit.'

  • The scientist behind Pfizer's vaccine says people will likely need a 3rd COVID-19 shot and yearly doses

    BioNTech's chief medical officer said the COVID-19 vaccine would be similar to the annual flu shot as immunity wanes over time.

  • Kayleigh McEnany says LeBron James would face more consequences if his name were 'LeBron Trump'

    "Let's say his name was LeBron Trump and he was a right-wing activist. He would be banned from Twitter and he would lose his job," McEnany said.

  • Senate Republicans unveil a $568 billion infrastructure package that would keep the Trump tax cuts

    The plan would set up user-fees to tax people rather than corporations. Democrats are likely to oppose it since it's a quarter of Biden's proposal.

  • Other ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing are 'almost 100 percent' going to plead guilty after Derek Chauvin's conviction, experts say

    The former officers will want to avoid a jury trial in the wake of Chauvin's conviction, criminal justice experts tell Insider.