Singapore Ponders CBDC Release with Shortlist of Companies

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The 15 finalists that are chosen will help Singapore build and release a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has released its shortlist of 15 finalist companies that will be working to develop a retail CBDC. The group of finalists is comprised of financial institutions, FinTechs, and technology solution providers from around the world. The MAS hopes the collaboration will progress the Acceleration Phase of the Global CBDC Challenge before pitching solutions to judges at Singapore’s FinTech Festival.

Singapore takes steps in CBDC development

The Global CBDC Challenge attracted more than 300 submissions from around the globe with more than half coming from Asia. Those who submitted solutions were asked to address a dozen problem statements relating to CBDC instrument, distribution, and infrastructure. Additionally, topics included interoperability and programmability. The MAS adds that “The proposals from the finalists sought to address multiple problem statements through a variety of technology approaches including hardware wallets, digital identity, and asset tokenization solutions.”

