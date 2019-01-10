Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SGX:T39): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

In this article, I will take a look at Singapore Press Holdings Limited’s (SGX:T39) most recent earnings update (31 August 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of T39’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Check out our latest analysis for Singapore Press Holdings

How Well Did T39 Perform?

T39’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 August 2018) of S$281m has declined by -20% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -7.5%, indicating the rate at which T39 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

SGX:T39 Income Statement Export January 10th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Singapore Press Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.3% is below the SG Media industry of 6.2%, indicating Singapore Press Holdings’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Singapore Press Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.4% to 4.9%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. In some cases, companies that experience an extended period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the recent industry growth and disruption. I recommend you continue to research Singapore Press Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for T39’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for T39’s outlook. Financial Health: Are T39’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 August 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



