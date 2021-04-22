Singapore probing COVID-19 re-infections after cases in workers dormitory

FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Minister of Manpower Josephine Teo tours a dormitory room for migrant workers who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the outbreak in Singapore
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's manpower ministry said authorities were investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers' dormitory, after finding more positive cases in the facility.

Authorities had conducted COVID-19 tests on all residents at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory after a 35-year-old worker was found positive on April 20 as part of routine testing.

The worker had completed his second vaccination dose on April 13. His room-mate also tested positive.

To date, 10 workers who previously showed a positive serology test result were found to be COVID-19 positive. Serology tests indicate past infection.

"These cases were immediately isolated and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to investigate for possible re-infection," the manpower ministry said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

The Straits Times newspaper reported, without citing sources, that plans were now being made to move hundreds of workers to a quarantine facility.

Singapore last reported more than 10 cases among dormitory residents in September, with barely any new infections over the last few months.

The city-state has largely brought the virus under control locally.

The bulk of its more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, occurred in the cramped dormitories that house mainly South Asian low-wage workers, triggering lockdowns of the facilities.

The workers in the dormitories are still mostly separated from the rest of the population in the city-state, being mainly only allowed out of their residence for work.

(Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August

    Burning Man festival organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said in a video message posted on the group’s web site on April 8 that “vaccines will be required to come to Burning Man.” She erroneously said at that time that the state of Nevada requires that people have proof of being vaccinated at large gatherings. Citing a backlash from many long-time attendees at the annual event that draws more than 80,000 people to the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Reno, Goodell clarified that organizers had been formulating their own guidelines on mandatory vaccinations as part of the health and safety plan they must submit to state and county officials.

  • Czechs threaten to expel more Russian diplomats unless Czech staff allowed back

    The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Russia allow the return of 20 expelled Czech embassy staff to Moscow by Thursday or face further evictions of its diplomats from Prague. Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Prague would equalise staffing at the countries' respective embassies unless Russia allowed the Czechs back.

  • Search for Indonesia submarine focuses on oil slick off Bali

    The search for a missing Indonesian submarine on Thursday focused around an oil slick north of the resort island of Bali with help from Australia, Singapore and other countries, the navy said. The oil slick was spotted near the starting position of its last dive, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) north of Bali. Indonesian navy spokesperson Julius Widjojono said the search included help from several countries, including Australia and Singapore, which have submarine rescue vessels.

  • See the movie that won best picture at the Oscars the year you were born

    Since the Academy Awards first began in 1929, the award for best picture has gone to a total of 92 movies. "Parasite" won in 2020.

  • Tesla drives on Autopilot through a regulatory grey zone

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -The fatal crash of a Tesla with no one apparently behind the wheel has cast a new light on the safety of semi-autonomous vehicles and the nebulous U.S. regulatory terrain they navigate. Police in Harris County, Texas, said a Tesla Model S smashed into a tree on Saturday at high speed after failing to negotiate a bend and burst into flames, killing one occupant found in the front passenger seat and the owner in the back seat. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that preliminary data downloaded by Tesla indicate the vehicle was not operating on Autopilot, and was not part of the automaker's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system.

  • Doctor named as one of victims in fatal Tesla crash in Texas

    One of the two victims killed in Texas at the weekend in the crash of a Tesla car believed to operate without a driver was William Varner, a doctor, his employer said on Tuesday. The Tesla Model S smashed into a tree near Houston on Saturday night and burst into flames, killing one occupant found in the front passenger seat and the owner in the back seat, the police has said. "Dr. Varner was a tremendous human being who personally impacted many...," Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center said in a statement.

  • ‘Intent on disrespect.’ NC official ousted after refusing to use Black doctor’s title

    “Black women, regardless of level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society.”

  • Ben Domenech: I am ‘sick and tired’ of Dr. Fauci, he is completely out of his depth

    The Fox News contributor reacts to Dr. Fauci’s claim that gun violence in the United States is a public health issue.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • 10 ‘recovered’ workers from Woodlands dorm confirmed as COVID-19 cases

    Ten “recovered” workers living in Westlite Woodlands Dormitory were found to be infected with COVID-19, the Ministry of Manpower said late Wednesday (21 April).

  • Biden’s Earth Day summit: New 2030 emissions target and all that’s expected in push to restore climate credentials

    Climate change has been a key topic in President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office and now the administration looks to reclaim a leadership position in the fight to slow man-made global warming with a closely watched global summit.

  • The U.S. And China Inch Toward Cooperation On Climate — Thrilling Other Countries

    "We salute the fact" that John Kerry, Biden's special envoy for climate, traveled to China, Italian ambassador to the U.S. Armando Varricchio told HuffPost.

  • Stacey Abrams Goes Viral With 2-Minute Takedown of Georgia Voting Law

    The Democratic voting rights activist didn't hold back when Sen. John Kennedy asked her to make her case against the restrictive changes.

  • Colorado offers COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

    Colorado is now making COVID-19 vaccines available without an appointment, part of the state's race to immunize people amid the increasing spread of the virus' variants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Three vaccine sites are now accepting walk-in patients and others are taking same-day appointments.The walk-in locations are:Ball Arena in Denver, 9am to 7pm, Monday through Friday.The Ranch in Loveland, 10am to 6pm, Monday through Saturday.Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.Why it matters: The new phase in the state's vaccine campaign is possible because there's more supply than immediate demand, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday. The situation mirrors national trends showing that the U.S. will probably run out of adults who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated within the next two to four weeks, Axios Vitals writer Caitlin Owens writes.Half of adults in Colorado have received at least one shot, and about one-third are fully vaccinated.Another 10% don't want the vaccine, the governor said, though polls the state paid for show it's likely a much larger share of the population.By the numbers: Hospitalization and case numbers are at their highest level since late January, officials said.Colorado reported 819 people contracted COVID-19 after being immunized but stressed it's a small portion — only 1 in every 7,000 people who were vaccinated, an analysis showed.Between the lines: The Polis administration is now focusing its energy on convincing the hesitant to get vaccinated now that it's easier. "This is time to stop procrastinating and show up. … Now we do have enough for everybody," the governor said.Yes, but: The state shut down two more community vaccination sites, one in Brighton and one in Westminster, after discovering problems related to how the provider Advanced Urgent Care stored the doses, according to the Denver Gazette.State officials are stepping up protocols after missing problems at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness, a clinic in Colorado Springs that offered the vaccine.Responding to questions, Polis sought to downplay the problems, saying he has "a high degree in confidence in our partners."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • In a roiled Minneapolis, schools are testing new model for safety

    In public schools in Minneapolis, a new culture of safety – without a police presence – is being tested and, some students say, strengthened.

  • China leads the world with new state-backed digital currency

    In a push to dominate global financial technology, the Chinese government is aiming to roll out the world's first state-backed digital currency.Why it matters: China's new currency could set global standards for the use of national digital currencies — and give Beijing unprecedented visibility and control over domestic financial transactions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At least 60 countries are exploring the use of an official digital currency, but China is furthest along in making those plans a reality, while the U.S. has largely sat on the sidelines.What's happening: The Chinese government has started pilot programs in Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities that give small amounts of the currency, known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), to residents on a lottery system, with a limited number of retailers participating.Chinese officials have stated they hope DCEP is ready for wider use in time for the Beijing Olympics in February 2022.Some officials also hope DCEP could help internationalize China's currency, though China's tight capital controls have made the renminbi less attractive for international transactions.The big picture: Rolling out a national digital currency offers several advantages. Improving efficiency in the financial system. Cash and coins are inefficient and expensive to store.Reducing systemic risk. “The existing system is owned by private companies. Should Alipay or WeChat pay [go] bankrupt, which is extremely unlikely, it creates systematic risk,” Trivium China analyst Linghao Bao told CNBC. A government alternative would provide a layer of security.Spurring innovation. A state-backed digital currency could potentially provide a host of new opportunities for businesses, tech companies, and trade.But it isn't just about efficiency and innovation. Chinese officials have made it clear that they view the digital currency as a key staging ground for global geopolitical competition, according to a January report by Yaya Fanusie and Emily Jin of the Center for a New American Security. “Fintech is the commanding heights of future global financial competition," Chinese central bank vice-governor Fan Yifei said in November 2019. “Whoever grasps this advanced productive capability will possess the strongest core competitiveness in finance."Background: Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum exist on a decentralized ledger and are intended to skirt controls by governments or companies. But DCEP would be managed directly by China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Chinese officials have said DCEP offers "controllable anonymity" — meaning payments could be anonymous to companies and other users but not to the government.In the hands of an authoritarian government, a digital currency also offers unprecedented surveillance and control. “Never before has a government ever had access to individual user transactions directly. Technology hasn’t allowed that,” Fanusie told Axios."DCEP offers a direct route for the government to cut a person off from payments, from their funds, from their accounts. Right now, the government has to go through a private company or a bank to do that."This capability could be used to reduce criminal abuse of the financial system, but also in theory to monitor and shut down the accounts of dissidents, human rights activists, persecuted groups such as Uyghurs, and others engaging in non-criminal behavior that the Chinese Communist Party may want to suppress.What to watch: Though DCEP could help internationalize the renminbi to a moderate degree, it's unlikely to challenge the U.S. dollar any time soon. But international DCEP transactions could bypass SWIFT, the most widely used international payments system, making it easier for people and governments to evade U.S. financial sanctions.Go deeper: What central bank digital currencies mean for cryptoLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • West Elm's Secret Sale Is Full of Chic Outdoor Furniture & Decor at Unbelievable Prices

    After the long pandemic winter we all experienced, we’re more than ready to spend our time outside for the foreseeable future. With the uptick in warm weather and sunny skies, we’re feeling extra hopeful that we’ll be having socially distant pandemic gatherings marked on our calendars very soon. Now that we’re directing our focus on […]

  • Celebration is laced with warnings after Derek Chauvin conviction

    The former police officer may have been found guilty of all three charges, but Democrats and activists said more needed to be done about systemic policing problems.

  • Steph Curry proves at age 33 that NBA players can play at their peak

    Sports Pulse: Age 33 in the NBA used to be passed a player's prime. Steph Curry is doing away with that notion, and Greg Anthony explains how.