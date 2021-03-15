Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

1 / 3

Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.

In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.

The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.

CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.

“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”

Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.

“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.

While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”

To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.

CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.

Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.

The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.

Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.

Blame Game

Then the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.

CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.

At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.

To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.

“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”

Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%.

Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.

“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”

(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing choked in duststorm amid heavy northwest winds

    The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the metereological agency has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade. The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing. Neighbouring Mongolia was also hit by heavy sandstorms, with at least 341 people reported missing, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

  • China announced easier visa requirements for foreign travelers who are vaccinated with the Chinese-made COVID-19 shots

    China ramped up its vaccine distribution efforts by announcing eased visa requirements for travelers who receive COVID-19 vaccines made in China.

  • China’s Soaring Economic Activity Masks Uneven Growth Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity surged in the first two months of the year, though the figures mask an uneven recovery a year after the world’s first coronavirus lockdown.The official data released Monday show eye-popping growth rates of more than 30% for key indicators, largely due to distortions when compared to last year’s shutdown. However, the underlying momentum shows a rebound that’s on a two-speed track, with strong industrial output and export demand and a lagging consumer recovery.Key highlights of the data:Industrial production jumped 35.1% in January-February from a year earlier, compared with a median estimate of 32.2% in a Bloomberg survey of economistsRetail sales climbed 33.8% in the period, versus a forecast of 32%Fixed-asset investment rose 35%, well below a projection of 40.9%The jobless rate was 5.5% at the end of February, up from 5.2% in DecemberThe CSI 300 Index pared an earlier loss after the data dump before resuming its decline to 1.4% as of 11:06 a.m. in Shanghai. The yuan was little changed in both onshore and offshore markets.Read More: China Heads for Record GDP Growth in Months of Wild Data SwingsThe weaker-than-expected investment growth and rise in unemployment points to an uneven recovery. While consumer spending has picked up, the rebound in retail sales hasn’t been as strong as industrial production. Average growth in retail sales in the first two months of the year was 3.2% higher than the same period in 2019, compared with 8.1% for industrial output, according to the National Bureau of Statistics“We must be aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is still rampaging globally and the world economy is facing severe challenges,” Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for bureau, said in a statement. “Domestically, the unbalanced recovery is still notable and the foundation for the economic recovery is not solid yet.”China is still the only major economy to have powered out of the pandemic after an early control over the virus and then surging global demand for medical goods and work-from-home devices. The economy grew 2.3% in 2020 and is forecast by economists to expand 8.4% this year.The government is targeting more modest growth of “above 6%” in 2021, allowing officials to focus on managing financial risks in the economy, like bringing down debt and curbing asset bubbles. Beijing has signaled it wants to scale back its pandemic stimulus, with analysts predicting a gradual reduction in monetary and fiscal support.What Bloomberg Economics Says...This makes for a lopsided but robust start to the year. It puts the economy on a path to easily clear the growth target of above 6% for 2021, a low bar given the base effect. Fiscal support looks set to be rolled back only gradually -- which should keep a prop under the economy. This backdrop could reduce the probability of economy-wide easing on the monetary front.-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click here.Bruce Pang, an economist at China Renaissance Securities, said the investment figures released Monday showed manufacturers still cautious and that businesses, “especially private-owned enterprises, will begin to have a stronger willingness to invest only after the recovery of their profit growth is confirmed.Consumer demand also still remains weak, with retail sales in February rising only 0.56% from the previous month, “indicating that the Lunar New Year may have had a weaker boost to national consumption than expected,” he said.The government imposed travel restrictions before the new year holidays, which fell in February this year, to curb sporadic virus cases in some parts of the country. That likely helped to boost industrial output, with factories able to remain open or resume production earlier than usual to meet soaring export demand. But it also suppressed spending on travel, restaurants and leisure activities.Through March 8, people took almost 41% fewer trips this year than in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, and travel was down almost 71% compared to the same period in 2019.(Updates with comment from NBS and economist.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's factory output surges as recovery accelerates

    China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, as the vast manufacturing sector started 2021 on a firm footing and the economy consolidated its brisk recovery. Retail sales in the period also rose in a boost to domestic demand, giving a strong lift to business activity on top of the recent upsurge in exports growth. Industrial output rose 35.1% in the first two months from a year earlier, up from a 7.3% on-year uptick seen in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

  • EXPLAINER: What drives possible boycott of Beijing Olympics

    It's driven by the widely reported internment of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China, which has been termed a genocide by human rights groups. A broad coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong, and Chinese democracy campaigners is pushing for everything from a hard boycott, to a so-called diplomatic boycott. Activists are also reaching out to national Olympic committees, athletes, and sponsors after failing to get the International Olympic Committee to move the games out of China.

  • Xiaomi Jumps After U.S. Trading Ban on Phone Maker Is Halted

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s shares jumped in Hong Kong after a U.S. court blocked the Defense Department from restricting American investment in the Chinese smartphone giant.Shares of the consumer electronics maker surged as much as 12% on Monday, the biggest intraday gain in almost a month. Under the Trump administration, the Defense Department placed Xiaomi on a list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military, triggering financial restrictions that were set to go into effect next week. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday put a temporary halt to the ban, siding with Xiaomi in a lawsuit that argued that the move was “arbitrary and capricious” and deprived the company of its due process rights.Contreras said Xiaomi was likely to win a full reversal of the ban as the litigation unfolds and issued an initial injunction to prevent the company from suffering “irreparable harm.” After the ban was announced, the smartphone manufacturer faced the prospect of being de-listed from U.S. exchanges and deleted from global benchmark indexes, wiping out as much as $44 billion from its market value.Read more: Xiaomi Shares Soar in Hong Kong After $1.3 Billion Buyback PlanWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysXiaomi could reverse negative market sentiment on a temporary injunction against a U.S. investment ban, coupled with its announced HK$10 billion buyback plan. Despite improving fundamentals, the smartphone maker’s share price is down 22.5% since the ban was announced on January 15. Xiaomi remains well-positioned to keep capturing market share amid Huawei’s retrenchment and drive average prices and margins higher with the rollout of 5G devices.-- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analystsClick here for the researchFounded more than a decade ago by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun, Xiaomi is the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world by volume. In the third quarter, it surpassed Apple Inc. in smartphone sales, according to IDC. The company has attracted a suite of American investors from Qualcomm Inc. to Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Xiaomi plans to continue to request that the court declare the labeling of its connection to the military as unlawful, and to permanently remove the designation, according to a company statement.In November, former President Donald Trump signed an order barring American investment in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military in a bid to pressure Beijing over what the U.S. has described as abusive business practices. The U.S. has also pursued bans on popular Chinese-owned apps like WeChat and TikTok, invoking threats to national security.Contreras brushed those concerns aside in his ruling Friday. “The court is somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here,” he wrote. The Defense Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Friday evening.The Xiaomi ruling could pave the way for more more firms to challenge the Trump-era restrictions, with non-state-owned companies like including Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. standing a better chance of winning a similar lawsuit, according to Jefferies. Shares of SMIC gained as much as 3.3% in Hong Kong Monday.“Xiaomi’s potential victory could challenge the Defense Secretary’s discretion in classifying non-SOEs in China as” Communist Chinese Military Companies, analysts including Edison Lee wrote in a note. “Xiaomi’s potential win would likely increase the chances that many of Trump’s sanctions on Chinese companies may have to be reversed.”The case is Xiaomi v. Defense Department, 21-cv-280, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chile becomes Latin America's COVID-19 vaccination champion

    After being among the world's hardest-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile is now near the top among countries at vaccinating its population against the virus. With more than 25% of its people having received at least one shot, the country of 19 million on South America's Pacific coast is the champion of Latin America, and globally it is just behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Government officials and health experts say it was the country's early negotiations with vaccine producers, as well as its past experience with robust vaccination programs, a record praised by the World Health Organization.

  • U.S. urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Paraguay to work with its diplomatic ally Taiwan to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, after protests in the South American country over the government's handling of the health crisis. Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo. The U.S. State Department said Blinken spoke with Abdo on Sunday, outlining U.S. efforts to help tackle the pandemic, and underscored the importance of free expression, peaceful demonstration, and the rule of law.

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors. The Biden administration has also informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete.“The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Building U.S.–Asian Teamwork Against China

    New administrations that differ in partisan orientation from their predecessors have a habit of reorienting American foreign policy. George W. Bush, until September 11, 2001, planned to shift America’s focus back to great-power competition, even dispatching Donald Rumsfeld, at that point the administration’s most prominent statesman, to Moscow to negotiate with Putin. This marked a distinct break from Mr. Clinton’s liberal interventionism. Mr. Obama reversed virtually every substantive foreign-policy choice of the previous eight years, immediately pursuing a “reset” with Russia, a drawdown in Iraq, a grand tour of the Arab world, and soon after a détente with Iran. Mr. Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords and the Iran nuclear agreement. He also made substantive changes to a four-decade-long U.S. effort to make China a “stakeholder” in the international order. Even more striking at the partisan level has been the variation in commitment to “anti-war” causes. Democratic support for the anti-war movement virtually evaporated in 2009 despite, lest we forget, multiple attempts to impeach Mr. Bush over his conduct of the Iraq War. Republicans are equally guilty: Challenges to the constitutionality of Mr. Obama’s military actions in Syria and Iraq vanished on January 20, 2017. If Mr. Biden’s recent Syria strike demonstrates anything, it is that politics has remained remarkably normal. Apart from fringe progressives — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her vanguard cohort — there will be no opposition from Democrats to executive military action. It is, however, encouraging to identify an emerging continuity between Mr. Biden and his predecessor. The Biden administration seems committed to maintaining “the Quad” — the Asian security forum that includes the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India. The Quad stemmed from efforts to coordinate relief after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Although a formal security relationship seemed imminent in 2007, American, Indian, and Australian policy shifts buried the idea for nearly a decade. The Trump administration resurrected the Quad in November 2017 through ASEAN, building off America’s joint naval exercises with the three potential members. The Quad’s high point came in October 2020, when its four members participated in Exercise MALABAR, traditionally a bilateral Indo-American affair. Moreover, other American allies have begun to recognize the link between the Indo-Pacific balance and their own interests. In February, France deployed a nuclear-powered attack submarine to the South China Sea, and it plans to deploy an amphibious assault ship and frigate in preparation for U.S.-Japanese military exercises in May. Germany will deploy a frigate to the Indo-Pacific this fall. The Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group will deploy to the Indo-Pacific this year, marking the first British capital-ship deployment east of the Suez in a generation. Mr. Biden has shown little interest in confronting China in his first weeks in office, but he has signaled his willingness to maintain the Quad. Moreover, talk exists of expanding the Quad by incorporating South Korea as a “Quad Plus” member. China, of course, has signaled its displeasure over the Quad. Like a spoiled child denied sweets, it finds it inconceivable that three of the regional powers with the most to lose from Chinese expansionism deem it reasonable to coordinate with the great power most opposed to China’s hegemonic ambitions. China’s ire, however, does point to a critical truth: The Quad is not a framework for political coordination, intended to uphold diplomatically a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.” It is the beginning of a formal alliance, intended to contain Chinese aggression and preserve the interests of America’s allies. This alliance, if formalized, would be long overdue. China has posed a demonstrable threat to the interests of virtually every Indo-Pacific polity since at least the early 2010s, when it began building and militarizing islands in the South and East China Seas. Since then, it has consolidated its internal control in Hong Kong and East Turkestan by shifting from an incremental approach to the naked employment of force, staging a coup in Hong Kong and conducting genocide in East Turkestan. It has increased its pressure on India, instigating three border incidents since 2017. And with Xi Jinping’s ascent to paramount leadership, it has conducted the most significant great-power conventional-arms build-up since before World War II. Given China’s objectives, expanding the Quad to include other regional partners would bolster U.S. interests and Indo-Pacific stability by increasing deterrence credibility. China outclasses any individual Indo-Pacific adversary, even Japan with its sophisticated Western-style technology and India with its massive conventional ground forces. No nation wishes for a long war — at least, no nation with an eye towards its political survival. But China is in a uniquely vulnerable position. It still relies on overseas petrochemical imports and critical raw materials for its industries. And while some of China supports the Party’s objective of “national rejuvenation” — that is, weltmacht at any cost — it is likely that most of its citizens, with the memory of Maoist insanity still burned into their minds, tolerate Party rule in return for economic and social stability. A long war would destroy both benefits, exposing the party-state’s true nature. An alliance that links major Pacific powers directly with the United States and each other would eliminate the possibility that China could conduct a fait accompli against an isolated polity. Adding formal military cooperation to this partnership would bolster deterrence further by allowing smaller regional players to maximize their capabilities while supporting the American combat fleet. South Korea is now torn between China and the United States. Its robust economic links with the PRC have allowed its elites to present North Korea as the sole threat to its existence, leaving its population blind to the risks that a Chinese-dominated Pacific would pose to any liberal polity. But South Korea will not be China’s direct target. The ROK’s industrial and technological capacity make it more valuable as a partner or subject than as a conquered prize, particularly if the reunification chimera can be captured. Its affiliation with the Quad would be a diplomatic and strategic triumph: China would be deprived of a neutral potential partner, and its military capabilities could be joined with those of Japan in the northwestern Pacific. Taiwan, however, is far more important. The party-state is obsessed with it. Taiwan’s geographic location allows it to disrupt any force transfer between the northeastern and southwestern Pacific, preventing the PLA from concentrating its combat power. It is the critical link in the “First Island Chain,” which runs from the Aleutians through Japan to the Philippines and bars China from unimpeded access to the central Pacific. Its existence proves that the Chinese people need not compromise their freedom for their security. Today’s Taiwan emerged from the same political cataclysm as its Communist counterpart. But it successfully transitioned from a military dictatorship, replete with despotism’s standard trappings — secret police, controls on political expression, and extreme state involvement in economic planning — to a multiparty capitalist democracy that guarantees individual and political rights and provides its citizens with a standard of living equivalent to that of any Western European or North American. Thus China’s obsession with Taiwan. The PLA’s increased probing of Taiwanese airspace is a prelude to escalation, much as the Party’s soft maneuvering in East Turkestan and Hong Kong preceded the use of force. Incorporating Taiwan into the Quad, as either an observer, an affiliated Quad Plus state, or a full member, would link the ROC to China’s other regional adversaries. No longer would China need to calculate whether the U.S. would involve itself in a Taiwanese contingency. Instead, Japan, Australia, and India would be able to exert political pressure, with the assurance of U.S. involvement during any escalation. Moreover, a non-Taiwanese flashpoint — for example, one in the South China Sea or along the Sino–Indian border — could now entail a broader Pacific conflict. It is here that a central issue arises. Is the Quad simply a political-security forum for powers committed to a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”? No threat to Pacific freedom and openness exists other than China. But construing the Quad as a purely diplomatic/political tool, rather than an explicit alliance designed to counter Chinese aggression, effectively nullifies its potential benefits. It would be as if the United States insisted in 1955 that NATO was a political forum comprised of like-minded liberal regimes with no common interest, instead of being the backbone of a Soviet-containment strategy. Seth Cropsey is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and the director of its Center for American Seapower. He served as a naval officer and as a deputy undersecretary of the Navy. Harry Halem is a research assistant at the Hudson Institute and a graduate student at the London School of Economics.

  • ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ Takes $5.5M Second Weekend B.O. As Exhibition Slowly Repairs – Sunday Update

    Sunday AM Writethru: Following Saturday post, refresh for chart and updated analysis. There’s lots of good news ahead at the box office, but we’re not quite there yet. The No. 1 box office market, Los Angeles (over $900M in 2019), won’t begin to really wake up until next weekend. Then the industry’s only headache is […]

  • China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

    China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday. With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.

  • Post-Brexit Britain's global ambitions start with investment at home, says PM

    Britain's push to reinvent its role on the world stage after Brexit must begin with strengthening the union between its home nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, promising to spread investment across the country. The government will on Tuesday publish a long-awaited review of foreign policy, defence, security and aid spending, described as Britain's most comprehensive assessment of its ambitions and place in the world order since the end of the Cold War. It is expected to make the case for a tilt towards Indo-Pacific nations, where Britain sees trading opportunities for its services-based economy, and will be scrutinised for clues on how ministers plan to approach relations with China and Russia.

  • ‘Bloodlands’ From ‘Bodyguard’ Creator Jed Mercurio Renewed For Season 2 At BBC

    British crime drama series Bloodlands, which stars James Nesbitt and comes from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio, has been renewed for a second season by the BBC. This comes after the four-part show became the British public broadcaster’s biggest drama launch ever in Northern Ireland. It launched in the UK with 8.2M viewers, making it the […]

  • Xiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment Restrictions

    A U.S. federal judge blocked the government from restricting U.S. investment in Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi. What Happened: Judge Rudolph Contreras temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from imposing restrictions on U.S. investment in the Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY), the Wall Street Journal has reported. In the lawsuit, Xiaomi had argued that the ban on investing in the firm was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it deprived the company of its due process rights. In his verdict, the judge said that “Xiaomi is a publicly-traded company that produces commercial products for civilian use, is controlled by its independent board and controlling shareholders, and is not effectively controlled or associated with others under the ownership or control of the PRC or its security services.” Why It Matters: Xiaomi was blacklisted from getting U.S. investments over allegations of having connections with the Chinese military. It is believed that the blacklist was imposed after Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, was awarded the “Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” in 2019 from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). According to the Defense Department, the MIIT assisted China’s policy of civil-military fusion, and Beijing depended on MIIT to boost military technology development. Earlier, the Defense Department had alleged that Xiaomi’s plans to invest $7.7 billion into 5G and artificial intelligence were of key interest to the People’s Republic of China's military-civil fusion strategy. To this point, the judge said, “investment in the technology didn’t necessarily suggest a military link.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInvestor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board Over 'Erratic' Tweeting, Alleging Violation Of SEC SettlementTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Puts Up First Tweet For Sale As Non-Fungible Token© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tom Brady contract: Will Buccaneers QB reach all of these reported incentives?

    Check out the reported incentives in Tom Brady's new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • I Used to Worry About Stock Market Crashes. Here's Why I Don't Anymore

    With the right approach to saving and investing, you, too, can breeze through a stock market crash without losing sleep.

  • China's boys are too 'effeminate' and need to channel the ancient spirit of 'yang' to rediscover their masculinity, government says

    Claims by top government officials that China faces a masculinity crisis that could impact national security spark outrage and disbelief.

  • Could Borat score a Best Picture nomination at the 2021 Oscars?

    Will it be a very nice Oscar nominations morning for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm? The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards will be unveiled on Monday, and in the Best Picture category, expect nods for Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Mank, Promising Young Woman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and One Night in Miami. With up to 10 possible nominees, that leaves three open spots, so what other films could get in? As unlikely as it may sound, some pundits think Borat Subsequent Moviefilm could actually score a Best Picture nod. That speculation heated up when the comedy sequel earned a top nomination at the Producers Guild of America Awards, and between that and its Golden Globe win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and its screenplay nomination at the Writers Guild of America Awards, Awards Ace's Erick Weber argued Borat is now "pretty much a lock" to become a Best Picture-nominated film, while Vanity Fair also predicts it will be among the nominees. As much as I personally don't love saying this, #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm's pretty much a lock to land an #Oscars2021 Best Picture nomination at this point with PGA, WGA & win at Golden Globes — AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) March 8, 2021 The other movies angling for Best Picture spots include Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Da 5 Bloods, and The Father. Of those possible nominees, Judas and the Black Messiah and Sound of Metal might have the best odds, as they also previously earned top PGA nominations. In the other categories, Chadwick Boseman, Carey Mulligan, and Daniel Kaluuya are among the actors set to pick up nominations, with Boseman possibly scoring not one, but two nods for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. There's also the question of how Da 5 Bloods will fare in general after shockingly being shut out at the Golden Globes. Expect history to be made in the Best Director category, as well, with more than one female director likely to be nominated in the same year for the first time ever. The 2021 Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilAmerica needs a remote workers lawWhy investors are spooked by the economic rebound

  • China’s Lian Ray Pictures Makes Debut as Seller at FilMart (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hong Kong’s FilMart will be a coming out of sorts for China’s Lian Ray Pictures, which will be operating as a sales company at a major film rights market for the first time. The company is representing rights to “My Sister,” a mainland Chinese drama about a young woman who, after the sudden death of […]