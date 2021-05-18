Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August

FILE PHOTO: People above 70 years old wait in an observation area after getting a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore
Chen Lin
·2 min read

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore is expecting to administer at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its entire adult population by early August, authorities said on Tuesday, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to inoculate more people faster.

Close to two million of Singapore's 5.7 million people have received at least one dose, according to official data as of Monday. About 1.4 million recipients have completed the full two-dose regimen, authorities said.

"Lengthening the interval to between six to eight weeks will enable us to cover more people with the first dose of the vaccine more quickly, who will then have some protection," the health ministry said.

The same approach has been used elsewhere, including Britain, France and Germany. Singapore's current gap is three to four weeks.

The move comes as the country tackles a recent increase in infections, after months with relatively few community cases. It last week tightened restrictions on social activities and urged people and companies to work from home.

Singapore on Tuesday also authorised the use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for those aged 12 to 15 years, to extend protection to more groups.

The health ministry said data showed the vaccine for younger people "demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population," adding its safety profile was also consistent with that of the adult population.

Singapore expects to complete its vaccination programme this year, provided that supplies arrived as scheduled.

The city-state has been using the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and has taken delivery of 200,000 doses of the vaccine of China's Sinovac, which has yet to be granted emergency use authorisation.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID: Singapore vaccination extended to 12-15 age group, dosing interval now 6-8 weeks

    Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination exercise will be extended to those aged 12 to 15, while adults in the 40-44 age group can register for their shots from Wednesday (19 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

  • President Biden says the US plans to share 80 million COVID vaccine doses with the world

    President Biden pledged to send at least 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines abroad by the end of June.

  • Dr. Ranney: To end pandemic abroad, ‘vaccines alone are not sufficient’

    Dr. Megan Ranney discusses President Biden's announcement that the U.S. will export 20 million vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

  • Can people who had COVID-19 skip the second vaccine dose?

    Dr. Todd Ellerin says right now, the CDC recommends that everyone -- including people who have previously become infected with COVID-19 -- should get both doses.

  • New York lifts mask requirements for the vaccinated, California waits

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state this week will drop face mask requirements in most public spaces for people vaccinated against COVID-19, conforming with the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said his state would keep its mask order in place for another month, despite the CDC's new recommendations. Cuomo and Newsom, both Democrats, have drawn criticism for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sinovac vaccine has 2-year shelf life, still being assessed for use in Singapore: MOH official

    The Singapore government is continuing to assess the use of the Sinovac Bioech COVID-19 vaccine, with its current stock having a shelf life of two years, said a Ministry of Health (MOH) official on Tuesday (18 May).

  • U.S. says ready to help Israel, Palestinians if they seek a ceasefire

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States told the United Nations Security Council on Sunday it has made clear to Israel, the Palestinians and others that it is ready to offer support "should the parties seek a ceasefire" to end the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. "The United States has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to this conflict," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council. "Because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security."

  • COVID: Singapore to advise use of face masks with good filtration capability

    The Ministry of Health will issue new guidelines on the use of face masks with acceptable bacterial filtration capacity, in partnership with Enterprise Singapore.

  • India reports record day of virus deaths as cases level off

    India’s total virus cases since the pandemic began swept past 25 million on Tuesday as the country registered more than 260,000 new cases and a record 4,329 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The numbers continue a trend of falling cases after infections dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks on Monday. India has recorded nearly 280,000 virus deaths since the pandemic began.

  • Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

    Gabriel Adkins, an Elizabeth City councilman who is Black, has been vocal about Andrew Brown’s shooting by Pasquotank County deputies.

  • Bay Area official 'relieved' CA is waiting to take masks off

    While many are ready to ditch their masks, even the Bay Area county with the highest vaccination rate says it needs the next four weeks to prepare for changes.

  • Doctors urge more gender-specific research on leading cause of death for women

    Yulia Nurikyan knew something was not right just weeks before her baby was due – but says she may have ignored the signs if she wasn't pregnant.

  • Indonesia seen at risk of COVID-19 'timebomb' after Eid travel

    Indonesia set up roadblocks on Monday to screen for COVID-19 among travellers returning from Muslim holidays, as fears rose that mass gatherings and virus variants could trigger a surge of new cases in the world's fourth most populous nation. On Monday, police were stopping cars at checkpoints around Jakarta in an attempt to identify and isolate positive cases. With more than 1.7 million confirmed cases and 48,000 deaths since the pandemic began, Indonesia has been the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia.

  • JPMorgan Reopens Offices Across U.S. as Pressure Grows on Rivals

    May.17 -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. reopened its offices to workers across the country Monday, part of the firm’s plan to call back its entire U.S. workforce on a rotation in July. Bloomberg’s Ritika Gupta reports from Manhattan.

  • Mother of man who died after jail beating sues Orange County sheriff, deputies

    The mother of an inmate who died after an assault at the Orange County jail says in a lawsuit that staff aren’t in control of the facility.

  • Chester County schools delayed; deputy returns fire at suspect who shot first

    Residents in the Richburg area near Interstate 77 have been asked to lock their doors and stay inside after the suspect shot at deputies during a chase. A deputy returned fire, officials said.

  • Fauci expects CDC to provide 'significant clarification' on specific mask guidance soon

    While most Americans seem happy to know they don't frequently need to wear a mask if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, there's still quite a bit of confusion about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's specific guidelines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday that clarity is coming soon. What the CDC will do next, Fauci said, is issue "individual types of guidance" for mask-wearing protocols in, say, a workplace. "I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you're gonna start to see significant clarification of some of the actual understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking," Fauci said. Despite new, relaxed mask guidance for those vaccinated, lingering questions remain about what it means for the workplace and other settings. Anthony Fauci says there will soon be “significant clarification.” pic.twitter.com/erpddfiLuO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 16, 2021 Meanwhile, CNN's Dana Bash asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky if she trusts people who are not vaccinated to wear masks (as recommended by the CDC) going forward, given that the new guidance will likely lead to a rollback of state and local mandates. Walensky's response was fairly candid — she said she thinks "the people who are not inclined to wear a mask were not inclined to wear a mask" before her agency updated its guidelines, anyway. "In terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves. You're protected if you're vaccinated, you're not if you're not vaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says after this week's new mask guidance for people who are vaccinated pic.twitter.com/WnHlQOJeZS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden, harboring low expectations, wants Israel and Gaza to give 'calm' a chance

  • Amazon Has This Budget Outdoor Security Camera for Just Over $25

    On sale for $27.19 (down from $39.99), this affordable outdoor home security camera from Wansview is a solid “all-around” model that offers real-time streaming protocol, decent picture quality and an intuitive setup process. Check Deal on AmazonWith an IP 66 Waterproof rating and a decent temperature range of 14 to 140 degrees, this camera should …

  • Phoenix-area Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    They blast the audit by the Cyber Ninjas firm, which was hired by fellow Arizona Republicans.

  • Boost for European fighter jet as Paris, Berlin, Madrid seal deal

    France, Germany and Spain said Monday that they had reached agreement on the next phase of their plans to build a joint European fighter jet, capping months of negotiations over how to share the work and the intellectual property.