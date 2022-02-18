Singapore to Tax Wealth, Raise GST to Pay for Costly Covid Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore plans to expand wealth taxes and raise its Goods and Services Tax over a two year period as it seeks to restore finances that had been battered by the pandemic.

In detailing the budget for the year starting April 1 on Friday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the planned changes, which include boosting carbon taxes, are needed to foster a “fairer revenue structure.”

“That means everyone chips in and contributes to a vibrant economy and strengthened social compact, but those with greater means contribute a larger share,” Wong said.

Singapore’s annual budget typically showcases how it balances an open and prosperous economy -- which relies heavily on free trade and overseas labor -- with satisfying a population whose approval has kept the People’s Action Party in power since independence in 1965.

Among other “wealth taxes,” top marginal personal income tax levels will be raised -- peaking at 24% for income over S$1 million ($745 million) -- and levies will be adjusted on some properties and vehicles.

Separately, the anticipated rise in GST will be spaced out over two years -- increasing to 8% in January 2023 and to 9% in January 2024, Wong said.

Wong, delivering his first budget speech, is seeking to chart a post-Covid future for the city-state, focusing on rebuilding finances to face long-term challenges such as rising social spending and health-care costs as the local workforce ages.

“This budget is therefore about charting our new way forward together,” Wong said. “It is a first step in renewing and strengthening our social compact for a post-pandemic world, and in realizing our vision of a fairer, more sustainable and more inclusive society.”

The new taxes are aimed at restoring public coffers after committing about S$100 billion toward Covid-related spending over the previous two years -- which required it to dip into reserves -- and posting budget deficits in both years.

Wong on Friday also detailed plans to tighten criteria for foreign workers, which he said is required to ensure they are the “right caliber” to supplement Singapore’s workforce.

Reopening the Economy

With the Covid-19 situation in the city stabilized, Singapore announced plans earlier this week to further reopen its economy and woo back travelers and foreign labor. It also will ease social-distancing measures that have kept cases and deaths relatively low throughout the pandemic.

The benchmark Straits Times Index has been one of the world’s best performing stock indices this year, having gained about 10%. It closed down 0.3%.

The trade ministry on Thursday reaffirmed expectations for gross domestic product to grow 3%-5% this year, which Wong reiterated in his speech. While export-oriented sectors like manufacturing and trade will remain strong, the ministry flagged risks from a possible slowdown in global demand and the impact on aviation and tourism-related sectors from Covid-19 outbreaks.

Inflation also has surged in recent months. That has driven the central bank to tighten monetary policy twice in the last four months, including an off-cycle move in January after the highest headline inflation reading in eight years.

