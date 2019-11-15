Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited (SGX:S19): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You?

Examining Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited's (SGX:S19) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess S19's latest performance announced on 30 September 2019 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Was S19's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

S19's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of US$10m has declined by -9.1% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 3.5%, indicating the rate at which S19 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Singapore Shipping has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.7% exceeds the SG Shipping industry of 5.0%, indicating Singapore Shipping has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Singapore Shipping’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.5% to 7.0%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 27% to 66% over the past 5 years.

Though Singapore Shipping's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. You should continue to research Singapore Shipping to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

