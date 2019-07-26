Singapore and South Korea top latest ranking of fastest internet connections

According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, which culls the results of millions of tests conducted over the month via its Web and mobile apps, the average speed of fixed broadband internet around the world has increased by 28.5 percent over the last year, climbing up to download speeds of 59.45 Mbps in June 2019.

A similar trend is seen in the mobile world with connections topping off at an average of 27.44 Mbps, an increase of 18.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Singapore is the speed champion in the fixed broadband category for June 2019, while South Korea comes in first for mobile bandwidth speed.

The 10 top fixed broadband connections

1. Singapore, 195.88 Mbps

2. Hong Kong, 173.54

3. South Korea, 144.99

4. Romania, 128.88

5. Andorra, 128.48

6. Monaco, 123.12

7. United States, 119.09

8. Switzerland, 116.98

9. Liechtenstein, 113.49

10. Hungary, 112.37

The 10 top mobile internet connections

1. South Korea, 90.06

2. Norway, 64.80

3. Canada, 63.63

4. Australia, 63.20

5. The Netherlands, 60.31

6. Qatar, 60.09

7. United Arab Emirates, 57.45

8. Switzerland, 52.03

9. Croatia, 51.62

10. Singapore, 51.11

To make it into the ranking in each category of Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, each country must have at least 300 unique user results for mobile or fixed broadband.