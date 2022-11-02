Singapore Starts Two New Token Pilots With Standard Chartered, HSBC and Others

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that it is starting two new pilot projects to explore the use of tokens in trade finance and wealth management.

The first pilot is being lead by Standard Chartered (STAN) to explore tokens for trade finance, and another pilot to look at tokenisation of wealth management products. The wealth management pilot involves HSBC (HSBC), UOB working with Marketnode, a digital asset platform built by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek.

The central bank also announced on Wednesday the successful completion of the first trades using tokenized version of the yen and the Singapore dollar, as well as government bond securities. The program was started to test the application of DeFi, where financial activities are carried out on a blockchain without the use of third parties, in the wholesale funding market, which are used by banks to maintain liquidity.

The project involved Singapore’s DBS Bank, JPMorgan (JPM) and Japan’s SBI Digital, along with Marketnode.

Han Kwee Juan, group head of strategy and planning at DBS, told CoinDesk in an interview how the major banks can use DeFi to carry out traditional financial activities.

“We wanted to show it was possible to tokenize government securities and cash within a DeFi liquidity pool,” said Han. “Then using an AMM, and solving for that with price oracles and market data streaming services from Bloomberg or Refinitiv, we wanted to create an institutional-grade DeFi venue which regulators would be comfortable with.”

Read more: Singapore’s DBS Explains How Big Banks Can Implement DeFi, Too

