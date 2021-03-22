Singapore talking to AstraZeneca about vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A doctor is vaccinated at Gleneagles hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's health authority said on Monday it was in talks with AstraZeneca about its coronavirus vaccine and had sought more information from Sinovac Biotech prior to using it vaccine for its immunisation drive.

Many Asian countries are now accelerating the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine despite a brief scare in Europe, where many countries temporarily halted its deployment over reports that it was linked to blood clotting.

"The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had been in communication with various companies including AstraZeneca on their submission plans for COVID-19 vaccines," the authority said in a statement, adding that all vaccines are rigorously evaluated.

Singapore, a regional travel and business hub of about 5.7 million people, has reported few cases in recent months due largely to its strict containment measures.

It has so far been using the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, with 792,423 doses administered so far.

Singapore took delivery of unspecified number of doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac last month, but has yet to grant it emergency use authorisation

The health authority said it had requested more information from Sinovac "to assess if it can meet the required standards for quality, safety and efficacy", without elaborating.

  • Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale this week

    A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters on Monday. Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccines, has already received a batch of the Russian Sputnik vaccine for commercial sale.

  • European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges, poll shows

    Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday. The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety. At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

    Australia on Monday begun accelerating the pace of COVID-19 inoculations after Canberra approved local manufacturing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Australia's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said about 1,000 general practitioners will now be able to administer AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. "It's a signature day for Australia," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

  • AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

    AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law. Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas." Still, the council approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use given the pandemic emergency.

  • Anti-Asian violence shows folly of defunding police movement

    The logical police response to on-street attacks ought to be more foot and squad car patrols, but that’s not happening in most places.

  • Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people on Monday from flood-affected suburbs in Sydney's west, which is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with drenching rain expected to continue for the next few days. Unrelenting rains over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations. "We need to brace ourselves, it will be a very difficult week," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in U.S., Chile, Peru trials

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation and was safe, the drugmaker said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. It will also help allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who have received the shot.

  • New Zealand's Ardern puts travel with Australia on hold for two more weeks

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce within two weeks a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia, she said on Monday, despite mounting pressure from business to open borders with neighbouring countries. The government hopes to announce a start date on April 6, Ardern told a news conference, adding that while opening borders with neighbours was a priority, several concerns needed to be resolved first. "We know that many New Zealanders are nervous...they want us to proceed in the same vein as our overall COVID response, that's with caution."

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

    Judge Laurence Silberman issued a dissent criticizing top US news outlets, Silicon Valley, and a landmark SCOTUS case protecting press freedom.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

    EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Trust in AstraZeneca jab plummets in European countries Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Pelosi baited Republicans by collecting positive news coverage about Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus deal from their districts

    Pelosi last week published blog posts with PDF front pages, showing positive coverage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus in Republican districts.

  • Myanmar protesters defiant as two more killed, pressure on junta grows

    The country has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform. One man was shot dead and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors. Later, one person was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired on a crowd in the second city of Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news portal reported.

  • In Myanmar's hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers

    In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise oppressing civilians long before last month’s military coup. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years. This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states

    Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better. A surprising new analysis found that states such as South Carolina and Florida that raced ahead of others to offer the vaccine to ever-larger groups of people have vaccinated smaller shares of their population than those that moved more slowly and methodically, such as Hawaii and Connecticut.

  • Russian jets, Syrian army target northwestern Syria

    Russian jets and Syrian army forces targeted opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria on Sunday.A woman and a child were among seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit a hospital in the city of Atareb.Videos obtained by Reuters from two witnesses show a ward damaged and civil defense rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.The Turkish Defence Ministry said Syrian army forces were behind that attack.Separately, Russian jets targeted a gas facility, cement factory, and several towns and cities near Syria's border with Turkey.Sources say one air strike came close to hitting the densely populated refugee camps in the area.One White Helmet volunteer described the attacks:"Four air raids were carried out by a Russian warplane and targeted the Bab al Hawa area that is located at the Syrian-Turkish border. The strike resulted in several injuries and there is no confirmed information related to the number of martyrs. There are huge fires and our teams are working to extinguish them."The gas facility targeted was near Samada city in Idlib province.It's the latest attack on fuel facilities that are an economic lifeline for a region home to more than four million people.Western intelligence sources say Russia was behind a ballistic missile strike earlier this month that set dozens of local oil refineries ablaze.Syria and Russia say they only target militant groups and deny any indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, or deliberate attacks on hospitals and infrastructure.Last March, Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib.