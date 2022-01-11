Singapore Tax Hike Bolsters Case for MAS to Tighten Policy

Low De Wei
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Singapore’s expected boost in taxes this year is raising pressure on the central bank to tighten monetary policy as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to rein in mounting inflation pressures.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses exchange rates as its main policy tool, will likely aim to let the local currency appreciate further at its next policy meeting in April, according to 12 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Strengthening the Singapore dollar would blunt the impact of rising costs for imports.

Read more: A Central Bank With No Key Rate? Yes, in Singapore: QuickTake

The trade-reliant city-state has already flagged its concern over inflation and the MAS unexpectedly tightened policy in October. A rise in the Goods and Services Tax expected as soon as April is crystallizing expectations that the central bank will act again to help offset the resulting increase in prices.

Central banks around the world are taking an increasingly aggressive stance toward countering rising prices, with the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating a more hawkish pivot toward policy normalization this year.

Read more: Singapore Central Bank ‘Ready to Act’ Against Inflation Risks

“We cannot rule out a more aggressive move if inflation continues to surprise on the upside and the GST hike materializes,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore, who expects a 50 basis point rise in the slope of the MAS currency band.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. see prospects for a hike of as much as 100 basis points.

In addition to raising the slope of the currency band -- which allows for a gradual strengthening -- analysts at Barclays Plc expect the entire band to be re-centered higher by 100-150 basis points. A full pass-through of GST into core inflation could require an upward re-centering of 100-200 basis points, according to Citigroup.

An off-cycle tightening before the MAS’s scheduled meeting in April can’t be ruled out, “especially if global central banks start to tighten faster than expected,” Alex Loo, a macro strategist at TD Securities Inc. wrote in a note last week.

Surprising History

MAS has a history of surprising market expectations, including easing policy in 2016 to counter a slowdown in global trade and raising the slope of its currency band “slightly” in October last year amid concerns about rising price pressures. While the MAS doesn’t publicize the slope of the currency band, several economists estimate it at 0.5%.

There remain “upside risks” to inflation if GST is hiked to 9% from 7%, Nomura analysts including Euben Paracuelles wrote in a report last week. While a 100-basis point increase is most plausible, the MAS may “possibly increase the slope of appreciation further, if there are further signs that local inflationary pressures may be broadening,” they said.

The Singapore dollar has lost about 0.4% against the greenback since the October decision, mainly driven by strengthening in the U.S. currency on the back of Fed tapering expectations.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate headline inflation accelerated 2.1% last year, the fastest since 2013, and expect it to rise by a further 1.9% this year. The MAS has forecast a rise of 1.5%-2.5% this year, with its core inflation measure gaining 1%-2%.

At the end of last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong signaled a rise in the GST would be included in February’s fiscal budget announcement, with the country seeking to bolster its balance sheet as it emerges from the worst of the pandemic. Indranee Rajah, second minister of finance, said in parliament Tuesday that an increase can’t be “put off forever” and would rely on overall economic conditions, without giving details on timing.

“We believe the MAS will view a GST rate hike as evidence of the government’s confidence in the economic recovery,” Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays, wrote in a note Friday, “which in turn would justify continued normalization in FX policy settings.”

(Updates with minister comment in penultimate paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Pushes to Reform Its $6.5 Trillion Stock Market. Analysts Aren’t Impressed.

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s largest exchange operator disclosed the components of three new market sections on Tuesday, but the long-awaited shake-up of the country’s sluggish stock market is attracting more skepticism than excitement. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Sell

  • Asia Stocks, Futures Seek Direction; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures fluctuated Tuesday ahead of a key inflation print stateside that’s expected to strengthen the case for tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Comb

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Jan. 10 – Gold Price Still at $1,800

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading along the $1,800 level again. What about the other precious metals?

  • Romania Cites Stalled Recovery in Cautious Rate-Hike Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in StudyRomania raised interest rates less than expected, surprising s

  • Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida to Resign

    Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he would resign from the central bank on Friday. The resignation follows questions raised over financial transactions he conducted at the onset of the pandemic.

  • Gold Prices Rebound But are Capped by Rising Yields

    Goldman predicts 4-rates hikes in 2022 pushing yields higher

  • February Comex Gold Futures Set Up for Counter-Trend Rally into $1807.20 – $1817.20

    The direction of the February Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1793.00.

  • Mark Mobius Sees ‘Much Much Higher’ U.S. Yields on Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said the recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields has room to run as market participants are underpricing inflation risks.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Session Lows; Yields Near 1.8%: Markets WrapGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022The yiel

  • Powell Heads for Senate Vetting Punctuated by Inflation Urgency

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateJerome Powell is set to be grilled on th

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Tiger Global Lost 7% Last Year, First Annual Drop Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund tumbled 7% last year, its first annual loss since 2016, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest R

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • China's Shimao says it has no deal to sell Shanghai plaza, shares slump

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings fell 5% in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it denied a media report that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza. Shimao said in a filing, however, it is in talks with some potential buyers and may consider disposing off some properties in order to reduce its indebtedness. Caixin reported over the weekend that Shimao had struck a preliminary deal with a state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, for more than 10 billion yuan.

  • Hong Kong Crypto Exchange Allegedly Hit by Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Customers of a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange say they can’t withdraw money or tokens from the bourse, and at least seven have reported the matter to police. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Trump asks court for New York attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

    Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active civi

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Newsom Includes Health Coverage for All Illegal Immigrants in New Budget Proposal

    California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a budget proposal that would include expanding the state's Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income illegal immigrants in the state.

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner