Singapore Tech Stock Rout Intensifies With $110 Billion Wipeout

Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors betting on Singapore’s two largest internet companies are staring down hefty losses as rising interest rates and recession risks extended a tech rout that wiped out $110 billion from their market capitalization.

Most Read from Bloomberg

E-commerce platform operator Sea Ltd. plunged 78% this year while ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings Ltd. has more than halved. The two companies, both listed in New York, are the largest tech firms in Singapore by market value.

They were added to the MSCI Singapore Index with much fanfare the past two years when there was still appetite for tech stocks in the region. But higher interest rates and a slowing economy could spell another challenging year ahead as investors question their ability to turn a profit.

The MSCI Singapore gauge has lagged the Straits Times Index — which doesn’t count Grab and Sea as its members — by about 20 percentage points this year. The underperformance was largely due to Sea’s slide and the stock could continue to be a major driver of the dispersion between the indices next year, according to Brian Freitas, an analyst who publishes on independent research website Smartkarma.

The MSCI Singapore Index is down 14% this year, with Sea holding the fourth-largest weighting at 8.4% and Grab at about 2%. In contrast, the Straits Times Index — dominated by old-economy sectors such as banks and property — is up about 5%.

The outlook for the Singapore-based tech companies remains dim as worries about a recession have triggered layoffs, closures of business units and other measures to rein in expenses across the tech industry. Still, the “recent cost cutting measures should help both companies weather any storms better,” Freitas said.

Last week, Sea founder Forrest Li announced in an internal memo the company was freezing salaries for most staff and paying out lower bonuses this year, bracing for a worsening global economic environment in 2023. Grab will also implement measures including hiring and salary freeze, Reuters reported this month, citing a staff memo.

Investors have also punished other loss-making tech stocks in the region with Indonesia’s GoTo Group hitting record lows over the past month. Meanwhile, startups in India have slumped amid valuation concerns.

(Adds details on Grab and Sea’s cost-cutting measures in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Exchange Kraken Will Close in Japan After Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Kraken is closing its cryptocurrency exchange services in Japan as the company restructures to navigate the fallout from this year’s meltdown in digital assets.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With

  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call of MorphoSys. Throughout today’s recorded call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a […]

  • NextDecade increases LNG supply volume in deal with China's ENN

    U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade Corp announced it will increase the volume of LNG supplies in a sales and purchase agreement signed with China's ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd.. Under the agreement, ENN via a wholly-owned subsidiary ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd, will now purchase 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, up 0.5 mtpa from the original agreement, according to a statement by NextDecade dated Tuesday. All supply volumes will come from the first three trains at NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG) in Brownsville, Texas on a free-on-board basis, and will be indexed to the Henry Hub.

  • Indian Fintechs Face a Tough 2023 as Investments Cool, Bain Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s $50 billion fintech industry will face hurdles in the form of tougher regulatory scrutiny and tighter liquidity leading to higher cost of capital for some companies next year, Rakesh Pozhath, partner at consulting firm Bain & Company, said.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reo

  • NFL world reacts to J.J. Watt retirement announcement: 'All-time player. All-time person'

    Social media flooded Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt's retirement post with reaction to the news, and his impressive NFL career.

  • Hong Kong November home prices ease to more than 5-yr low

    Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage costs, following a serious COVID outbreak at the beginning of the year. November's fall in home prices came after a revised 2.7% drop in October.

  • Gold holds tight range as investors await fresh cues

    Gold eased on Wednesday, pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, but prices moved in a tight range in subdued trading due to the lack of any fresh triggers. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,811.20 per ounce as of 0248 GMT. Gold is seeing limited price action as trading activity is light ahead of the New Year holiday and there is no major economic data scheduled this week, said Hareesh V., head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

  • 10 Biggest Healthcare Companies

    The healthcare sector includes companies that produce medical goods, such as drugs and medical devices, and companies that provide medical services, such as health insurance or hospital administration.

  • Cargo theft is a $35 billion industry. Meet the 4 biggest players in logistics tech helping to solve the problem.

    These freight-tech companies have a large chunk of the market share and created innovative solutions to preventing cargo theft.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq knocked down by Tesla, megacap stocks

    The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq fell on Tuesday, led by declines in some megacap growth stocks and Tesla, with optimism around China further easing its COVID-19 curbs limiting losses on the indexes. Tesla Inc slid 5% after Reuters reported that the electric vehicle maker plans to extend a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant into January.

  • Tesla Drops Out of the 10 Biggest U.S. Public Companies

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have fallen for seven straight days, marking the longest losing streak for the stock since September 2018.

  • Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Are the Next Big Focus for Japan’s Fujirebio

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny Tokyo-based diagnostics firm that developed the first US-approved spinal fluid test for Alzheimer’s is now doubling down on developing blood tests — an easier method to detect the brain-wasting disease against which a blockbuster therapy is expected soon.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter

  • Zach Bryan releases single ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Zach Bryan's new song title the singer released in protest of recent Ticketmaster controversies.

  • Best Apple deals in January 2023

    There are so many impressive Apple deals and sales available right now in January 2023. Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind … The post Best Apple deals in January 2023 appeared first on BGR.

  • New York Raises Cap on Pensions’ Private Equity, Hedge Fund Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Friday that allows the state’s and New York City’s pensions to increase allocations to more expensive and opaque asset classes like private equity that could potentially deliver higher returns. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens B

  • Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million

    The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. Shares of Jounce more than doubled to $1.68, while Gilead's shares fell marginally in after market trading. Gilead will now be solely responsible for all further development and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.

  • Stocks Fall to Start Final Week of 2022 Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech dragged stocks lower as Treasury yields climbed, with markets digesting prospects for growth and inflation from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock Wi

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Shock BOJ Move Not Aimed at Policy Change, Meeting Summary Reveals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s shock move to double its yield cap was aimed at keeping stimulus on tap, not at changing the trajectory of policy, according to a summary of opinions from the December meeting that contributed to a weakening of the yen Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Re

  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Xcel Brands, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.17, expectations were $-0.19. Operator: Good day, and welcome to Xcel Brands’ Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without […]