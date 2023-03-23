Singapore Technologies Engineering Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$9.04b (up 17% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: S$535.0m (down 6.2% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 5.9% (down from 7.4% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: S$0.17 (down from S$0.18 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Singapore Technologies Engineering Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 4.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's shares are up 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Singapore Technologies Engineering.

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.