Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63): Did It Outperform The Industry?

Assessing Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd's (SGX:S63) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Singapore Technologies Engineering is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its aerospace & defense industry peers.

View our latest analysis for Singapore Technologies Engineering

Did S63 perform better than its track record and industry?

S63's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of S$533m has declined by -0.9% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -0.4%, indicating the rate at which S63 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

SGX:S63 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Singapore Technologies Engineering has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.9% exceeds the SG Aerospace & Defense industry of 4.6%, indicating Singapore Technologies Engineering has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Singapore Technologies Engineering’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 12% to 16%.

What does this mean?

Though Singapore Technologies Engineering's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I suggest you continue to research Singapore Technologies Engineering to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for S63’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for S63’s outlook. Financial Health: Are S63’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.