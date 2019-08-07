Will Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SGX:Z74) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Looking at Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SGX:Z74) earnings update in March 2019, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, as a 1.9% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.2%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at S$3.1b, we should see this fall to S$3.0b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Singapore Telecommunications's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Singapore Telecommunications in the longer term?

The view from 21 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of Z74's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of S$3.1b and the final forecast of S$3.7b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for Z74’s earnings is 5.9%. This leads to an EPS of SGD0.22 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of SGD0.19. With a current profit margin of 18%, this movement will result in a margin of 21% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Singapore Telecommunications, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

