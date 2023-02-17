Singapore Telecommunications Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:Z74) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$3.71b (down 5.1% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: S$532.0m (down 28% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 14% (down from 19% in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Singapore Telecommunications Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.8% growth forecast for the Telecom industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's shares are down 2.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

