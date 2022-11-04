Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:Z74) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:Z74), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Singapore Telecommunications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = S$1.1b ÷ (S$49b - S$9.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Singapore Telecommunications has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Singapore Telecommunications' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Singapore Telecommunications.

What Can We Tell From Singapore Telecommunications' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Singapore Telecommunications. About five years ago, returns on capital were 7.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Singapore Telecommunications becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Singapore Telecommunications' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Singapore Telecommunications is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 17% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Singapore Telecommunications and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

