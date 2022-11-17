Singapore’s Wong Says Xi-Biden Meet Start of a Long Journey

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s prime minister-in-waiting said this week’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was “a good start,” but the fundamentals between the competing economies had not changed.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, 49, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait that the meeting between the two leaders was “important and constructive,” but also “just the beginning of a long and difficult journey.”

“We shouldn’t have any illusions that this one meeting has changed things overnight because there has been such deep suspicions and distrust built up over so many years,” he said.

Singapore has been increasing vocal in Asia as US-China ties worsened over the years, calling for both countries to avoid a clash that could economically hit smaller countries. The city-state is clearly wedged between the two, allowing the US to bolster its presence in the region through access to military facilities, while counting on China as its top trading partner.

Wong said communication between US and China needed to continue at all levels, including between military, and not just at the top levels.

“Everyone is saying the right things, but maneuvering for maximum advantage and that’s not helpful because accidents can happen, miscalculations can happen,” he said at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum.

That dynamic has only gotten more complicated as ties between Washington and Beijing have soured on everything from trade to technology, and over Taiwan. The Biden administration has meanwhile stepped up engagement in Southeast Asia to reassure nations that it can be trusted an an indispensable security partner.

