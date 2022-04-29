Singaporean bride surprised by wedding visit of Filipina nanny has viewers reminiscing about their yayas

A Singaporean bride was left in tears after getting a surprise reunion with her Filipina nanny during her wedding ceremony in Queenstown, Singapore.





Kelly Chua, who got married on Saturday, took to TikTok to share the touching moment she saw her “yaya” (or “nanny”) Lita on her wedding day.













It had been three years since Kelly last saw Lita, who, after working as a domestic worker for her family for 27 years, returned to the Philippines in 2019.





Kelly’s brother Keith Chua managed to fly Lita back to Singapore for a few days to pull off an unforgettable surprise.





In the now-viral clip, Keith is seen introducing the guest, saying, "I've prepared a very big surprise for you. Are you ready? Look over there."





Kelly begins crying upon seeing their former helper, who also dissolves into tears, as they share an emotional hug.





According to the 28-year-old newlywed, Lita told her during the ceremony: "Finally, I am so happy to see you get married."





Kelly then shared the story behind her brother’s gift: "She went home three years ago and told me she couldn't attend my wedding because she didn't manage to renew her passport. But my brother actually had it all planned from the start."





She also explained why the moment was so emotional for both of them: "She's like a second mother to me. She's 72 this year, and I really don't know when's the next time I'll be able to see her again. It really means so much to me that she's able to attend my wedding."





Kelly later learned that everyone in the family was in on the surprise visit from Lita.





"She stayed with my aunt and grandma for five days before my wedding,” Kelly shared. “They gave her money to buy some clothes in preparation for the wedding. My friends also took her out for breakfast.”

Story continues





Commenters were touched by the heartwarming moment, with some sharing experiences with their own yayas.





“I cried...My Helper left after 16 years with me...She wanted to retire at 62 and I miss her every day x,” one TikTok user wrote.





“This touches my heart sm I also have a helper that has gone back aft taking care of me for 27 years, im so happy for u,” another chimed in.







Featured Image via @otter.totts

