Singaporean grandpa, 92, makes jaws drop online for being superfly in stylish photo shoot

A 92-year-old grandfather from Singapore is making jaws drop with his impressive style and swagger.

About the photo shoot: Ho Song Thye, a 25-year-old photographer, shared the results of a recent photo shoot with his nonagenarian grandfather on his TikTok account, @jives_shoots, on Monday.

“POV: You fulfill your grandpa's dreams to become a model,” the TikTok user wrote at the beginning of his 20-second clip.

In his post, Ho also shared some pictures from their “Peaky Blinders” photo shoot they previously did.

Their TV show inspiration: Ho told Mothership that a few months back, he was participating in a photography competition and chose the British period drama, which his grandfather is fond of, for their past photo shoot’s concept.

Ho also shared the results of their "Peaky Blinders" photo shoot in a TikTok video uploaded in May, which has garnered over 134,000 views.

Bonding time: Besides making his grandfather’s dream of becoming a model come true, Ho also told Mothership that the photo shoot provided him with a way to have some quality bonding time with his grandfather.

Ho said he brought a portable fan and a chair for his grandfather to use when he needed to rest. The photo shoot took around 20 minutes, according to Ho.

The beginning: Ho’s grandfather became interested in modeling after Ho showed him some pictures he previously took. Ho has since been to several locations around Singapore to take pictures of his grandfather, including a laundromat and what appears to be an MRT station.

What people are saying: Many TikTok users applauded Ho’s grandfather for his overwhelming swag, with one user writing, “Grandpa got more drip and rizz than me.”

“Grandpa serving hard,” another user commented, while another said, “Popz be dripping.”