Singaporean man sues woman for $2.3 million over 'trauma' of being friend-zoned

[Source]

A Singaporean man has sued a woman for 3 million Singaporean dollars (approximately $2.3 million) for causing him “trauma and depression” after she rejected a romantic relationship with him.

The man, identified as K. Kawshigan, filed two lawsuits against the woman, Nora Tan, according to reports.

The lawsuits include a $2.3 million High Court claim that alleges that she had caused “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and impacts” to his life.

Kawshigan claims that he lost earnings from his business partnerships and had to shell out high expenses for therapy in order to overcome his trauma in his filing on July 7, 2022.

More from NextShark: Bay Area councilmember attacked with concrete block while walking with his family

In his second lawsuit, which sought 22,000 Singaporean dollars (approximately $17,000), Kawshigan alleged that the woman breached their agreement to improve their relationship.

Kawshigan said in the magistrate's court claim filed on Aug. 27, 2022, that the breach negatively impacted his earnings as an “active high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day,” requiring him to seek “deeper psychological assistance.”

According to a judgment published on Jan. 28, the second lawsuit was rejected by State Courts Deputy Registrar Lewis Tan, who cited the suit as an abuse of process.

More from NextShark: Wuhan Doctor Speaks Out Against China for Censoring Her Coronavirus Warnings in December

Considered in totality, I find that the present action was intentionally initiated by the claimant with the ulterior motive of vexing or oppressing the defendant by requiring her to defend various claims that fundamentally stem from the same factual matrix in different forums. This court will not be an accessory to his calculated attempt to compel engagement from the defendant who, after years of massaging the claimant’s unhappiness, has finally decided to stand up to his threats rather than cower and give in to his demands.

Story continues

Kawshigan and Nora Tan reportedly met and became friends in 2016, but in September 2020, their friendship changed when she told him she viewed him solely as a “friend,” while Kawshigan regarded her as his “closest friend.”

More from NextShark: #MeToo leader Tina Tchen resigns due to criticism that she did not support Gov Cuomo sexual harassment accuser

In October 2020, Kawshigan issued her a letter and threatened to file a lawsuit for “monetary damages arising from negligent infliction of emotional distress and possible defamation” after she requested that their interactions be reduced, according to reports. He then demanded that she comply with his demands or suffer “irrevocable” damage to her professional and personal life.

Although Nora Tan agreed to participate in therapy sessions with Kawshigan, she reportedly stopped attending after one and a half years as she felt they became futile.

In April 2022, Nora Tan began her harassment proceedings against Kawshigan.

More from NextShark: Terrified Girl Writes 'Help... Robbers!' to Zoom Class During Home Invasion in SF

She reportedly cut contact with him in May of that year before she obtained an expedited long-term protection order against him. She also engaged with lawyers to file a defense and counterclaim in her favor.

The $2.3 million lawsuit is scheduled for trial on Feb. 9.