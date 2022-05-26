Singaporean man terrorizes neighbors day and night for 11 years by banging on apartment walls

Residents at an apartment complex in Hougang, Singapore, are being terrorized by a neighbor who has been incessantly banging on his apartment walls for 11 years.

The 41-year-old man has been reported to the police and the Housing Development Board (HDB) multiple times to no avail. His next-door neighbor created a TikTok account in April to document the daily incidents, which include the man loitering around his neighbors' apartment doors and scolding them through their windows.

He reportedly lives with his mother at the apartment complex and works for the Republic of Singapore Air Force and at Aikido Shinju-Kai as an instructor.

According to his neighbor’s TikTok videos, the man bangs on his apartment walls throughout the entire day and night. Seen in multiple videos, the man has intensely banged his walls at times such as 2:54 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The TikTok user speculated that the man does not sleep since he wreaks havoc on his neighbors throughout the night. She also explained in one video that the sounds are amplified at night and can be heard from other apartment complexes nearby.

Residents at the apartment complex have submitted countless reports to various organizations, including the HDB, the authorities, the town council, members of Parliament (MP) and the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals. The incident has even been reported on television and in multiple articles. The man, however, continues to harass his neighbors since he is only issued warnings.

“I am not sure if the authorities like the police can do anything as the best of my knowledge, your neighbour has not broken any laws or committed any offense,” one response from the MP stated.

“We had advised your neighbour to be considerate and to reduce the level of noise when going about their daily routine,” a response from the HDB stated.

In addition to the noise pollution, several neighbors reported a toxic, pungent odor of chlorine coming from the man’s apartment. According to the TikTok user, he uses a small desktop fan angled toward her apartment to amplify the smell. When they reported the smell to the town council, they were told that the smell came from “a diffuser with a ‘Eucalyptus and Peppermint’ scent oil” which the council “does not regulate.”

Featured Image via Rice Media