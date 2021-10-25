Singaporean Payments Unicorn Nium Launches Crypto-as-a-Service Platform

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read

Singapore-based payments unicorn Nium has rolled out a crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) offering aimed at financial institutions.

  • Nium provides turn-key purpose-built API suites for new and traditional finance companies. Its latest offering seeks to provide ready-made tools amid a period of high demand in crypto.

  • The company said its new CaaS will provide institutions with “in-demand capabilities” for crypto investment and initially supports up to five cryptos, according to a statement on Monday.

  • Through an API connection to its platform, the firm says its clients can embed crypto marketplace services, along with KYC, regulatory monitoring, brokerage, custody, and processing.

  • Nium has decided to launch its product throughout the U.S. with a further 15 cryptos expected to be added to be added to the service by next year. Another 25 countries and jurisdictions are expected to be supported by next year, including Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

  • In July, Nium secured $200 million in fresh funding led by tech investor Riverwood Capital receiving unicorn status with a valuation above $1 billion.

  • “Our global clients are seeking more and more ways to differentiate their core offerings,” said Prajit Nanu, co-founder and CEO at Nium. “We offer access to modular fintech elements for payments and card issuing - and now, crypto.”

Read more: Crypto as a Payment System? Here We Go Again


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Are the Legal Risks to Cryptocurrency Investors?

    Cryptocurrencies may be new, but lawmakers won't let you use that as an excuse for a free-for-all.

  • Should you borrow against crypto? Here are the risks

    Borrowing against cryptocurrency has become a popular topic, despite the risks. But is a crypto loan right for you?

  • Facebook Whistleblower Holds Crypto to Support Herself Financially: Report

    Haugen said she was managing financially for the “foreseeable future” because she had bought crypto “at the right time.”

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a mixed week, failure to hit fresh highs could put the pair under pressure in the week ahead…

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • Don't Be Spooked by a Possible Market Crash. Do This Instead.

    A stock market crash may not make for a great horror movie, but it's a nightmare for many investors. If you take the following steps, you should be able to weather a market crash without too much difficulty. Lack of diversification is a legitimate reason to be concerned about a potential market crash.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    It makes sense that many investors could be apprehensive about buying stocks. Here are three growth stocks to buy right now without any hesitation. Actually, there are two stocks to choose from -- Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC).

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Turkish lira dives deeper after Erdogan seeks expulsions

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The Turkish lira skidded to another all-time low of 9.85 on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries, risking a diplomatic rift. Concerns over possible fallout for foreign investment, combined with unease over the central bank's surprisingly sharp rate cut last week, stoked market volatility and sent Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds tumbling. On Saturday Erdogan said he told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors for demanding the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in prison for four years without being convicted.

  • At least 2 hedge funds dumped their SPAC stakes after a merger with Trump's new media company was announced, reports say

    Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly sold their shares after finding out the SPAC was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Taiwan Dollar’s Fortunes Are Changing on Heavy Foreign Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar faces growing headwinds from foreign outflows, after topping Asia’s currency ranking in the first nine months of the year.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeRobust exports an