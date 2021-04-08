Singapore's designated future leader steps aside

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019 file photo, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat attends a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing. Singapore’s designated future leader, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, has taken himself out of the running in a surprise decision, saying in a letter released Thursday, April 8, 2021 that a younger person with a “longer runway” should become the next prime minister. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore's designated future leader, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, has taken himself out of the running in a surprise decision, saying in a letter released Thursday that a younger person with a “longer runway” should be the next prime minister.

The announcement sets back the country's succession plans after current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong retires. Lee, 69, had planned to retire at age 70 but has indicated he may stay on until the coronavirus crisis is over.

Singapore has been led by the People's Action Party since its independence in 1965, and succession plans are usually made years in advance.

In his letter, posted on the prime minister's office website, Heng, who turns 60 this year, said the pandemic is likely to be prolonged, and “I would be close to the mid-60s when the crisis is over.”

“I would have too short a runway should I become the next prime minister then,” he wrote. “We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore post-COVID-19, but also lead the next phase of our nation-building effort.”

Heng suffered a stroke in 2016, raising questions about his long-term health.

“I know that the top job imposes exceptional demands on the office holder,” he wrote. “While I am in good health today, it is in the best interests of the nation for someone who is younger to tackle the huge challenges ahead.”

Prime Minister Lee said in a separate letter that he understands and respects the decision.

Heng will stay on as deputy prime minister, but will relinquish his finance minister post in the next Cabinet reshuffle, Lee said. The reshuffle is expected in about two weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Unicom (CHU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Is E.W. Scripps (SSP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Thailand says Bangkok COVID-19 outbreak may take months to contain

    A coronavirus outbreak in Thailand's capital may take more than two months to control, a health official said on Thursday, as authorities announced a broad ban on nightlife to tackle a new wave of infections and a highly contagious variant. Authorities expect to arrest the outbreak in one or two months in the provinces, but it will likely take longer in Bangkok, the epicentre, said Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the ministry's permanent secretary. "The main source of the infections is in Bangkok's entertainment venues, which could take longer to contain, depending on measures," Kiatiphum said in a statement.

  • A pediatrician shares how to travel as safely as possible during a pandemic

    As more and more people become vaccinated, it’s comforting to think we may be able to safely travel again soon. The post A pediatrician shares how to travel as safely as possible during a pandemic appeared first on In The Know.

  • Homeowners are facing the biggest property tax hikes in 4 years — here’s where they pay the most

    There were 16 counties nationwide where homeowners paid more than $10,000 in property taxes last year on average.

  • COVAX vaccines reach more than 100 countries, despite supply snags

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The COVAX vaccine facility has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 102 countries and economies across six continents, six weeks after it began to roll out supplies, according to a statement on Thursday. The programme offers a lifeline to low-income countries in particular, allowing them in the first instance to inoculate health workers and others at high risk, even if their governments have not managed to secure vaccines from the manufacturers. But there have been some delays, the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization said in a statement.

  • Hardware Stocks Are on Fire. Here’s Why Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised estimates and price targets on a number of hardware stocks. She first turned bullish on the sector in October.

  • Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly receiving campaign advice from Brad Parscale

    Caitlyn Jenner may be eyeing a California gubernatorial bid — and it looks like a former top Trump campaign official is helping out. The reality TV star and former athlete has reportedly been exploring running for governor of California, and CNN reports she's "getting advice" about how to set up the possible campaign from Brad Parscale, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Parscale is "providing guidance" to Jenner on who to pick to fill roles in the potential campaign, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported. The two have reportedly known each other for several years, and Parscale is helping as a "friend" but isn't a paid adviser, according to CNN. In July 2020, Parscale was replaced as Trump's 2020 campaign manager after a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew a disappointingly small crowd, and he later stepped away from the campaign following an incident in which he was involuntarily detained by police after "threatening to harm himself," officials said. Axios previously reported that Jenner was talking with political consultants and "actively" exploring a run for governor as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election. She's reportedly also being assisted by Caroline Wren, who worked for a fundraising committee that raised money for Trump's 2020 campaign and helped organize a rally he addressed on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot, per Axios. Jenner is a Republican and has said she voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, although she later blasted him in a 2018 op-ed, saying the "trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president" and that Trump "has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing lifts full-year profit outlook as China shines

    Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, on Thursday reported a 23% jump in half-yearly operating profit and raised its full-year profit estimate, helped by a robust performance in China. The company has been among the most resilient retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Uniqlo's focus on China and Japan helped it escape the worst of the downturn that hit the United States and Europe. "Sales and profits in China exceeded our projections," Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki told reporters in Tokyo.

  • Why Amazon Could Be the Big Winner in the Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Jeff Bezos made a surprising statement earlier this week. The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) chief came out in support of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan and even the corporate tax increases that are expected to accompany it. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it's the right time to work together to make this happen.

  • John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

    In another excerpt from his upcoming book, former House Speaker John Boehner writes that he'd "never seen anybody treat a staffer" like former President Donald Trump once did. Boehner will release his memoir On the House next week, and on Thursday, Punchbowl News published an excerpt in which Boehner recalls once golfing with two insurance executives and Trump before he was elected president. The former Republican leader says that as the group was getting ready to play, Trump asked a young staffer of Boehner's, who they called BJ, for the names of the two executives, and the staffer said, "I think they're Joe and Jeff." This turned out to not be correct, and when Trump and Boehner discovered they had been repeatedly calling the executives by the wrong names, the future president was allegedly quite upset. "He marched over to BJ and got right in his face to the point that BJ might have had to take a step or two back," Boehner writes. "Then Trump shouted, 'What are you, some kind of idiot?' He pointed to the rest of our impromptu foursome. 'These guys’ names are Mike and David!'" Boehner goes on to write that Trump shouted at the staffer, "You want to know how to remember somebody’s name? You f---ing LISTEN!" Though Boehner says that "we laughed about that at the time, and since," he adds that "I'd never seen anybody treat a staffer like that," and he suggests that there was "something dark" about this incident. "This was real anger, over something very, very small," Boehner writes. "We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country." The new excerpt from Boehner's book comes after The New York Times published quotes from it in which the former Republican leader rips into Trump, saying he incited a "bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons" while calling his election fraud claims "bulls---." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • RHOSLC’s Jen Shah says she’s ‘only minority on show,’ says Mary Cosby ‘thinks she’s white’

    A controversial figure from the caste of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah says she’s “the only minority” on the show, claiming Black cast member Mary Cosby “thinks she’s white.” Shah has already made major headlines in the past week. As theGrio reported last Tuesday, Shah was arrested “for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

  • US says Ghislaine Maxwell has received Covid-19 vaccine and is in good health

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "fully vaccinated" against Covid-19 and in good physical health, US prosecutors said on Tuesday, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls. In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite had suffered from hair and weight loss while being subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July. Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Centre have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal. "In short, MDC medical staff assess that the defendant is physically healthy," the letter from US Attorney Audrey Strauss and other prosecutors said. It did not say when Maxwell was vaccinated. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of the lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, had written on March 31 that Maxwell's detention was having a "deleterious effect on her health and well-being," raising concern whether she would be "strong enough to withstand the stress of trial." Prosecutors said Maxwell was subjected to regular searches like other inmates at the Brooklyn jail, and has up to 91 hours a week to review materials for trial, more than any inmate. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997. She is awaiting arraignment on a March 29 indictment accusing her of sex trafficking of a fourth girl on Epstein's behalf from 2001 to 2004. A trial is scheduled for July 12. Maxwell's lawyers have been considering whether to seek a delay. Epstein, a financier, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trail on sex trafficking charges.

  • Missouri lawmakers peddling false choice between public defenders, Medicaid expansion

    The state has more than enough cash both to protect defendants and make it easier for the poorest to get health care.

  • Paul Andrew steps down as Ferragamo creative director

    Designer Paul Andrew is stepping down as creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, effective in May, the fashion house said Thursday. Ferragamo said upcoming collections will be entrusted to the current in-house design team. CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi thanked Andrew for his “passion” and for “enhancing the position and creative vision of the house.”

  • Nick Cannon was just unmasked - here's every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry

    British authorities recommended Wednesday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people — even though the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots. British authorities recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives to AstraZeneca.

  • UTA aspires to be Gonzaga, and now has a coach with mid-major in his blood | Opinion

    UT Arlington athletic director Jim Baker has replaced basketball coach Chris Ogden with a tier-two lifer in Greg Young.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.