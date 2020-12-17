Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

FILE PHOTO: Hawker Leong Yuet Meng, 90, of Nam Seng Noodle House, presents a bowl of wonton noodle soup at her shop in Singapore
FILE PHOTO: Hawker Leong Yuet Meng, 90, of Nam Seng Noodle House, presents a bowl of wonton noodle soup at her shop in Singapore
Chen Lin

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as 'Crazy Rich Asians', has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.

The United Nations' cultural agency announced late Wednesday it had added the city-state's "hawker culture" to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, nearly two years after Singapore submitted a bid to be included in the list.

Singapore's hawker centres were set up to house former street vendors, or "hawkers" in an effort to clean up the island in the 1970s and serve a variety of cheap, no-frills dishes to locals as well as providing a social setting.

"These centres serve as 'community dining rooms' where people from diverse backgrounds gather and share the experience of dining over breakfast, lunch and dinner," UNESCO said.

Celebrity chefs including Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay have effused over favourite hawker centre dishes such as chicken rice. The 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians showed its stars tucking into heaped plates at a famous night market, and some stalls even gained Michelin stars for meals costing only a few dollars.

However, Singapore's hawker culture does face its challenges.

The median age of hawkers in the city-state is 60, and younger Singaporeans are increasingly shunning cramped, sweaty kitchens for office jobs. The COVID-19 pandemic also dealt a blow, halting the usual train of tourists to the centres, while even locals were prevented from dining out for a few months during a lockdown earlier this year.

Singapore must submit a report every six years to UNESCO, showing the efforts made to safeguarding and promoting its hawker culture.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by John Geddie and Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • Kamala Harris ‘deeply disappointed’ by Wall Street Journal piece undermining Dr Jill Biden: ‘It’s not the American way’

    Vice president-elect dismayed that ‘in 2020, that kind of approach would be given any legitimacy’

  • When a 2nd COVID-19 vaccine arrives, will it matter which one you get?

    New data shows that the Moderna vaccine can begin to prevent asymptomatic infections after one of two doses, which could help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In its review, the FDA also confirmed Moderna’s previously stated vaccine efficacy rate of 94.1 percent after two doses, which is about the same efficacy level as the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Biden taps Buttigieg for transportation, Granholm for energy

    President-elect Joe Biden nominated his former rival Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation on Tuesday and intends to choose former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary. Biden also plans to tap Gina McCarthy, a former Environmental Protection Agency chief, for the powerful new position of domestic climate chief to run his ambitious climate plans across the federal government.

  • 'China does not honor its agreements,' U.S. admiral says after meeting no-show

    The U.S. military on Wednesday slammed China for failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings slated for this week, with the top U.S. admiral for the Asia-Pacific saying it was "another example that China does not honor its agreements." "This should serve as a reminder to all nations as they pursue agreements with China going forward,” Admiral Phil Davidson, the commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in a statement. China had been expected to participate in Dec. 14-16 meetings related to the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) focused on maritime safety, the command said.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

    President Trump may be refusing to concede that he's leaving the White House in January, but first lady Melania Trump and the Secret Service are reportedly busy preparing for his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There may be a hitch in that plan, though: the neighbors. And thanks to legal agreements Trump signed in the 1990s, they may be able to stop him from making Mar-a-Lago his next home, The Washington Post reports.Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors sent a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service on Tuesday demanding that the town notify Trump he can't reside at Mar-a-Lago because he signed away that right in 1993, the Post reports. Telling Trump he can't use Mar-a-Lago as his residence now will "avoid an embarrassing situation" in which the former president is ordered to leave after he moves in, the letter said.Trump converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club in 1993 because he needed the money and the estate was expensive to maintain, the Post reports, but in order to get approval for the transformation, Palm Beach made him sign an agreement that no club member could stay at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days a year or seven consecutive days, among other restrictions. His attorney promised at the time that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago."There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club," Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, told the Post. "Basically he's playing a dead hand." Along with the 1993 agreement, the Post reports, Trump deeded development rights to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging to "forever" give up his right to develop Mar-a-Lago or use it for "any purpose other than club use."Palm Beach has enforced the agreement sporadically, giving Trump special leeway while he served as president and frequently visited the property, but the 1993 deal could cause a special headache for the Secret Service, which strives to comply with all state and local laws in carrying out its protective duties. A Trump Organization spokesman told the Post "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • As Biden waits in wings, Pakistan takes a preemptive swipe at India

    A Pakistani diplomatic campaign that seeks to tarnish India’s image on the world stage is aimed at the incoming Biden administration.

  • US angling to secure more of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

    U.S. officials say they’re actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer since it was still unclear how well the shots would work. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and special adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui also told reporters Wednesday that Pfizer had been unable to commit to a firm delivery date. Azar called that “the core issue.”

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats after White House departure

    President Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to do so quietly.

  • Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Over the last six weeks, so many people have been calling and emailing the West Wing seeking pardons that White House staffers have had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of the requests, CNN reports."It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the matter said. "There's a lot of activity." The queries have been coming in from business associates close to Trump as well as high-profile criminals, CNN reports, and when people can't reach the president, they contact his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After Trump goes over their case summaries, he often asks his friends for their opinions on whether a person deserves a pardon.As of now, Trump is contemplating pardons for more than two dozen people within his circle, CNN reports. One person he is considering for clemency is Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg has been investigated for his involvement in arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.Trump aides told CNN that the president is spiraling and devolving further into denial about the election, which he lost. Trump has told aides he won't leave the White House on Inauguration Day, but is then talked out of it. "He's throwing a f---ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

  • After 60 years, East Jerusalem Palestinians face eviction under Israeli settler rulings

    For Nabil al-Kurd, being forced out of the East Jerusalem home he has lived in since the 1950s would be a fate worse than death. But the 76-year-old and his wife and children are among dozens of Palestinians under threat of eviction from two districts of the disputed city, after an Israeli court ruled their properties are built on land belonging to Jewish settlers. The ownership claims against him and others in Sheikh Jarrah and a second neighbourhood, Batan al-Hawa, are a focal point of settler development plans in East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a war in 1967.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • QAnon believers spread false claims about COVID-19 vaccine touted by Trump 

    The fact that President Trump, QAnon’s hero, claims credit for developing the vaccines hasn’t impeded the spread of negative rumors about them. 

  • With eye on Iran, Israel tests missile defense system

    Israel's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it conducted a series of successful live fire drills with its multi-range missile-defense system, providing protection against threats posed by arch-enemy Iran and its proxies along Israel's northern and southern borders. Defense officials said it was the first time they have conducted an integrated test bringing together the various components of the country's “multilayer” missile defense. Moshe Patel, head of Israel’s Middle Defense Organization, said the drill “demonstrated a multi-layered approach to dealing with threats” that incorporates all three systems.