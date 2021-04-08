Singapore's leader-in-waiting steps aside as future PM in succession setback

FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat attends a meeting at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is stepping aside as the country's designated future leader to let a younger person take over when current premier Lee Hsien Loong retires, according to his letter published on Thursday.

"I would have too short a runway should I become the next prime minister then," Heng said in the letter posted on the website of the prime minister's office.

"We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore post-COVID-19, but also lead the next phase of our nation-building effort," he added.

Heng, who turns 60 this year, is also set to give up his portfolio as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle expected to take place in about two weeks, local media reported.

Succession in the wealthy Southeast Asian city state - which has been governed by the People's Action Party (PAP) since independence in 1965 - is normally a carefully planned affair.

Lee, 69, has flagged that he may have to delay his plans to hand over to a successor by the time he is 70 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heng will continue as deputy prime minister but will step aside as leader of the ruling party's fourth-generation team, a term used to describe a group of members seen as future leaders.

"This unexpected turn of events is a setback for our succession planning. We recognise that Singaporeans will be concerned. We seek your support and understanding, as we choose another leader," the 4G leaders said in a separate letter.

Heng - who steered the central bank through the global financial crisis - has doled out billions of dollars in stimulus to help carry the country through the country's worst-ever rececession caused by the pandemic.

But questions were also raised about his health after he suffered a stroke and collapsed during a cabinet meeting in 2016.

"For such an announcement to be made this early, it seems that the leadership is pretty confident that the economy is in a far better shape today than a year ago and they are on top of the situation," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking.

"I always saw Heng as a bridge between the older and newer group of leaders."

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 2.0: Sam Darnold trade has some impact on picks

    The Panthers won’t be picking a quarterback in the first-round of this mock draft after trading for Sam Darnold this week.

  • Salvage crews secure drifting Dutch cargo ship off Norway

    Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port on Thursday. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched salvage operation late Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore. One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian coast guard and secured to another tug boat.

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Dr Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke to the Daily Telegraph after her brother Neil died from a blood clot developed after getting the shot.

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWayne LaPierre says he didn't warn NRA before bankruptcy or disclose post–mass shooting 'security retreats' on luxury yacht

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings

    A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a former Dallas police officer accused of ordering two killings in 2017 after prosecutors said that they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the capital murder case against him. After listening to testimony by a Dallas homicide detective, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead said there was no probable cause to hold Bryan Riser. The 13-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department was fired after his colleagues arrested him in March on charges in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

  • Anne Frank’s Stepsister Eva Schloss on Holocaust Horrors and How Trump Reminds Her of Hitler

    Ingo Wagner/AP“It’s very cold here,” mutters Eva Schloss in her thick Austrian accent.The 91-year-old author and activist is holed up in her London home, where she’s spent the past year-plus riding out the coronavirus pandemic. Despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, Schloss is effectively trapped—since the city is still under strict lockdown—and growing “very impatient.” She has, after all, already had several years of her life stolen from her.As a child, Schloss’ family fled Vienna when the Nazis took over. After a stop in Belgium, they landed in Amsterdam and lived on the same block as Anne Frank, who was two years younger than Eva. The two struck up a friendship—that is, until the Nazis forced both their families into hiding. In 1944, Eva, her parents, and her brother Heinz were revealed to the Nazis by a Dutch double agent, and transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the notorious concentration camps. By the time Russian troops arrived to liberate the camps in January of 1945, only Eva and her mother remained among the living.They returned to Amsterdam, where Eva’s mother eventually married Otto Frank, the father of Anne, making them stepsisters (Anne died of typhus at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945). In the years since, Eva married and raised a family, co-founded The Anne Frank Trust UK to preserve her diarist-stepsister’s memory, and educates students on the horrors of the Holocaust at colleges across the world.“I heard in America that Asian people are being attacked now suddenly,” she tells me. “We need to teach people that we’re all human beings. It doesn’t matter what color or what religion we are. We are all human beings, and we have to be treated equal.” The Nazi Hunter Taking On Mark ZuckerbergIn honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, I spoke with Eva Schloss about her incredible story of survival, Trump’s neo-Nazi dog-whistles, and more.You’ve seen and been through so much. How has the past year been for you?At first, I didn’t mind so much, you know? But now, I’m getting very impatient, because I used to go four months a year to the States, and in each trip, I would talk to thousands of people. It was very rewarding, because people were very interested, and I felt like I was doing something very positive to try to change people’s attitudes.I recently saw that a number of Republicans were comparing vaccine passports to the stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, which seems particularly crazy.[Laughs] That is silly.I wanted to discuss your history a bit.I was born in Vienna—in Austria—and that’s where my family lived for generations. When the Nazis came, my father realized we can’t stay there, so eventually we got out, first to Belgium and then we settled in Amsterdam. And then of course, Hitler followed us. After we had been there just three months, Holland was invaded as well. We tried to escape to England, but it was too late. Germany had to find a scapegoat for why they lost the First World War, and it became the Jewish people. It’s always the fault of the Jewish people if things go wrong.Why do you think that is—that Jews are constantly scapegoated?Well, it is amazing. I always tell kids: we are only 16 million Jews, spread out all over the world. That’s nothing. And nevertheless, we are all over the place. We invent things—have ideas in medicine, science, and everything. Through the religion, starting with the Talmud, the people are very sharp and very educated, because Jewish people value education very much, so even if they start very poor in Poland or Russia, they can achieve wonderful things. Throughout history, we have always been persecuted—even from the beginning, we were persecuted for believing in one God. People ask, how can you live in London with this anti-Semitism? I say, yes, there’s anti-Semitism. It’s in the language, and even Shakespeare used it, but I’ve seen worse. A young Eva Schloss Handout You’re one of a small group of people who spent time with Anne Frank. What was she like as a person, and why do you feel it’s so important to preserve her memory?We were both 11 years old when I met her—she was just one month younger than I—and she went to a different school, to a Montessori school, and her sister didn’t. I later asked Otto why she went, and he said, “She was actually a difficult child. She was very stubborn—she knew what she wanted. She always wanted to draw the attention of people, she liked telling stories, and in school she was called ‘Mrs. Quack-Quack,’ and she always had to stay behind because she didn’t stop talking in class. She was very self-filled, and knew which direction she wanted to go, even at age 11. And of course, later, when we were in hiding, she had a bad relationship with her mother—I don’t know why—but she adored her father. In hiding, Otto read with her, from Dickens to all the Greek mythology, and, knowing Otto very well—he was married to my mother for 27 years and was the grandfather to my children—I can see Otto in Anna’s writing. Women’s rights, equality, and all that was Otto, and Anna definitely inherited that. She was hiding and it was frightening, but she enjoyed spending time with her beloved father.What was the atmosphere like in the lead-up to the Holocaust, where the anti-Semitic temperature was rising rapidly?People disappeared. People were arrested. And then after two years, in 1942, about 10,000 young people got a call-up notice to be deported to Germany. By that time, the concentration camps and death camps existed already, and the world knew about it. They pretended not to know. I think the world was quite pleased with what Hitler was doing—to get rid of the Jews. In Germany, the posters said that Jews had all the good jobs, and featured Jews with big bags of money, so the people believed that. Neighbors knew when the Jewish people were being taken away, and they were very quick to go into those apartments and take things out. Suddenly, those people had valuable possessions and if their apartments were empty, they could move in there. They didn’t care.What was the experience at Auschwitz-Birkenau like? I can’t even imagine.We were not treated like humans. We were not given proper water to drink, any hygiene, and you could go once in the morning or once in the evening in a toilet in a separate block. If you had to go [to the bathroom] at night, you would have to walk ten minutes in the dark in the freezing cold. We were treated like animals. They even tattooed us and said, “You are now marked like a sheep or a cow with a stamp. Forget you have a name.” And they really, really intended to kill everybody. Birkenau was the women’s camp, which was built much later.What was it like to be separated from your family?We were separated at arrival, because the women were in Birkenau and the men were in Auschwitz, which were a few miles apart. At the first selection, when the men were going, we didn’t even know if my father and brother survived, or if they were immediately taken to the gas chambers. We had no washing ever. Once a week we had a shower and we were deloused, because we were full of lice. And our clothes—one garment, no underwear—was taken and deloused as well. We would come out naked in front of [Dr. Josef] Mengele, and he would conduct an inspection. We got there in May, and then in October my mother was selected. Those were the hardest times for me, because I thought I’d lost my mother and had no idea if my father or brother were still alive. It became winter, and there was snow, and sometimes I’d lose my shoes in the snow, because you had no laces. I had open toes, and at night, rats would try to suck the blood from my toes. I thought, “I can’t carry on.” I was nearly at the point of giving up.Wow.And then a miracle happened. I was working, and one of the supervisors said, “Someone wants you outside.” And I went outside, and there stood my father beside an SS man. We fell into each other’s arms, and I asked, “Where is Heinz? Is he OK?” and then he asked me, “And where is Mutti?”—my Mom. And I burst into tears. I told him, “She has been selected. She has been gassed.” I’ve never seen my father in such a state, but he told me I must hold on and that we’ll be together again. That gave me a bit of hope. We didn’t know the Russians were approaching. All we knew is that whole barracks were empty, and people would disappear. We would learn later that those were called the death marches. One day, some people from a Dutch transport came to look for friends. I saw them, they saw me, and they said, “Eva! I’m glad you’re still alive. I’ve seen your mother.” I said, “I know… she has been gassed.” They said, “No! Get to this barracks.” I went there, and indeed she was there.Your mother was still alive.There’s another story. I got an attack of typhus, and my mother said I had to be taken to the hospital. And the hospital at Birkenau is where Mengele operated on women. He would take out organs without antiseptic and all kinds of terrible things. It was called a “hospital” but there were no cures there, you were just used as an experiment. But we didn’t know that. We go there, and a woman comes out, and my mother stops, and they just fall into each other’s arms. It was my mother’s cousin, and her husband was a skin specialist who worked as a doctor treating the Nazis. He told them his wife was his nurse, so she got a job there, and she was able to give me some medication. Later, when my mother was selected, I took a big risk and slipped past a guard with a searchlight and told my cousin that my mother Mutti had been selected by Mengele, please see if you can save her. In the morning, she went to Mengele and said that her cousin had been selected by him, but she’s actually very strong, so see if you can look at her again. And he did. He went to this barracks where about 40 naked women were waiting to be gassed, he called her number, because we were only known by our numbers, and he said, “OK, you can go back and carry on with work.” [Starts weeping] It’s very emotional for me, you know, to tell that. A photo of women deemed fit for work, taken in May 1944 in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, in Oswiecim, after the camp absorption process. AFP via Getty I completely understand.We were very weak and ill—and had to get out of the barracks and get ready for marching. Then there was an air raid, so they sent us back. My mother was very weak, and she said, “If they call us out again, I can’t go. I just have to stay here.” We fell asleep, because we were exhausted, and woke up in the morning, and the Nazis had gone. Then a few days later, the Russians came. We got wonderful greasy cabbage soup that went right through us. I’ve never spent so much time on a bucket as that time, because we couldn’t digest food. In the morning, a lot of people had died because their bodies didn’t have the strength to digest any food. Then the Russians were gone, and I decided to go to Auschwitz at night to see if I could find my father and brother. There were about 500 people left from the thousands of them. I came across a man that looked slightly familiar, I looked at him and I said, “I think I know you.” And he said, “I’m Otto Frank, Anne’s father. Have you seen my girls or my wife?” I said no. “Have you seen my father and Heinz?” He said, “They were here… but they left three weeks ago with the Nazis. They were taken on a death march to Mauthausen, and then Ebensee.I cannot even fathom that level of evil. I know there is no comparison to the Holocaust camps, but I wanted to ask how you feel about the border detention camps in the U.S. imprisoning immigrant families. We should be far better than that.Of course. But after the war, the motto was: “Never again, Auschwitz. We’ve learned our lesson.” And people wanted to create a better world. When we got back to Holland, they said, “There will be no more discrimination.” But we were not looked after. We had to manage on our own again. Eventually, we got notice from the Red Cross that my father and brother had died, and then I became extremely depressed—more depressed when I was in the camp, because in the camp, I didn’t want to die there, so I always said, “I’m going to make it, I’m going to make it.” When I realized we would never be a family again, because we had no relatives in Holland and my mother had never worked before, I realized it would never be normal. I really wanted to commit suicide. I found a little note where I said, “Life is out. My brother and father are gone. I’d like to kill myself.” I didn’t do it, obviously, but I was playing with this idea. I was miserable for many, many years. For forty years, I did not speak [about the Holocaust]—not to my children, not to nobody. It was too hard. I had nightmares for many years. Eva Schloss and her mother Elfriede Handout There was a noticeable uptick in anti-Semitic hate crimes during the Trump administration. And there was a president in Trump who described neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” as “very fine people.”Trump wasn’t just against the Jews—he was against the Mexicans, and many others. He was a racist. Full-stop, he was a racist. His son-in-law is a Jew, and his daughter converted to Judaism. You know, he’s said so many silly things. I’ve compared him to Hitler. I even heard that he studied Hitler’s speeches and things like that, so he obviously admired Hitler and just copied him with his anti-Semitism. The Muslims are hated as well. This is what’s so wrong in our society—white supremacy. We should all treat each other as equal. We’re just one human race—different colors, different religions, different opinions, but all human beings who should have the same opportunities and should be measured equally.Something I’ve found disturbing is there are two prominent members of Congress in the U.S. who’ve dabbled in anti-Semitism. There is Madison Cawthorn, who visited Hitler’s Nazi retreat on vacation and said complimentary things about it, and then there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spread a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. She even claimed that the Jews control the weather with a space laser.Anti-Semitism is nothing new, and I’m afraid it will always be there. I don’t know why it is, but it is a fact—ever since Jewish people became a people, there has been prejudice. We have to be alert and try to give the message that it is wrong. But the Black people are suffering as well. We have to shake hands with anyone who is racist against anybody and try to change the attitudes of people. But the internet is dangerous—not just against Jews. A lot of terrible, wrong messages are given, and people don’t know what is true anymore and what is false.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Bolsonaro dismisses being labeled 'genocidal' as daily COVID-19 deaths in Brazil top 4,000

    The situation is so dire in Brazil that experts warn its COVID-19 death toll could eventually surpass total deaths from the pandemic in the US.

  • Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war

    For decades, a public lands tug-of-war has played out over a vast expanse of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and distinctive twin buttes bulge from a grassy valley. A string of U.S. officials has heard from those who advocate for broadening national monuments to protect the area's many archaeological and cultural sites, considered sacred to surrounding tribes, and those who fiercely oppose what they see as federal overreach. On Thursday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be the latest cabinet official to visit Bears Ears National Monument — and the first Indigenous one.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • South Carolina suspect wanted in killings of 2 kids and 3 adults found

    A suspect was found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead, authorities said.