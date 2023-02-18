Singapura Finance Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: S$0.053 (vs S$0.061 in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Singapura Finance (SGX:S23) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$25.6m (up 9.3% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: S$8.34m (down 13% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 33% (down from 41% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: S$0.053 (down from S$0.061 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Singapura Finance's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Singapura Finance is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

