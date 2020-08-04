Singer Allie Colleen releases 2 new songs, 'Best Friend' and 'Road You Take'

Allie Colleen, youngest daughter of Garth Brooks, wants to take you on a journey of heartbreak and healing with her new music -- but one not typically explored in country music.

On Friday, just a few short days after her 24th birthday, she released two new songs, "Best Friend" and "Road You Take." Through the songs, she explores what it's like to lose friendship and heal from that loss.

"What started as a song about the worst heartbreak I have ever experienced bloomed into this amazing journey of hard questions and healing," the singer, who recently battled COVID-19, said. "These two songs have brought me clarity and reassurance in the love I deserve as a woman and a friend."

"I have chosen to release this project so that other women and men can find healing during one of the greatest heartbreaks: losing a friend -- a best friend," she continued. "I'll claim it boldly and confidently, 'Best Friend' is the love song country music has always needed and 'Road You Take' is the sugar on top."

Of "Best Friend," co-written with Dallas Remington, Scott Barrier and Cyndi Limbaugh in the summer of 2018, Colleen said, "This was maybe a year or so after my relationship with my best friend had ended. I was still so frustrated and honestly I could not have written this song by myself. My co-writers were willing to listen to my story and to help me shape this song of frustration facing heartache that only comes from losing someone so close. That was 2018 and I’m still working through the frustration and the heartache of not having her to talk to."

Then, earlier this year, Colleen sat down with Melissa Bollea to write "Road You Take." Of this process, she recalled, "Now, in 2020, I was placed in a position to see her again and that is where 'Road You Take' comes in. The song is all about forgiveness and learning that forgiveness really is for the soul. Something that took me a long time to understand was that I was going to still be hurting as long as I had anything but love for that relationship and what it was when it was good. 'Road You Take' is the journey I have been on and battled with since 2018, a road I am very glad to be on."

"Best Friend" and "Road You Take" are available to stream and download on all digital music platforms.

