Singer DaniLeigh was driving drunk in Miami Beach, cops say. Then along came a scooter

Rapper DaniLeigh ended up spending some time behind bars over early Tuesday morning.

The Miami native (real name Danielle Leigh Curiel) was arrested after an alleged hit and run in Miami Beach, TMZ first reported.

As per a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, at a little before 1 a.m., police responded to 11th Street and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. Witnesses told officers they saw a gray Mercedes Benz G550, allegedly driven by Curiel, traveling at “a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.”

The car then “hit a moped (scooter) and continued traveling. The vehicle did not stop or slow down,” continues the report.

The moped was “stuck” on the SUV for about a block before a passerby flagged down a cop, who was able to catch up to the “Blue Chips” hitmaker and pull her over on 16th and Washington Avenue.

The officer detected a “strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle,” says the complaint. DaniLeigh’s motor skills were “sluggish,” wrote the officer, who added that she failed field sobriety tests and a Breathalyzer.

Although the girl group Curly Fryz alum reportedly later blew a 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit, she denied that she was drinking. Her female passenger, with whom she had just attended a “private Memorial Day party,” was also “heavily intoxicated,” noted the officer.

The victim on the moped was transported to Ryder Trauma, with a kidney laceration and spinal injury but his injuries are considered not life threatening.

DaniLeigh hasn’t commented on social media; her last post showed her in the Bahamas posing on a beach.

“I’m outtaaa townnnn thugginn,” said the caption.

The mother of one (who has a daughter with rapper DaBaby) was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene without rendering care, leaving a scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. She was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and released on $9,500 bail. Her vehicle was impounded, and “during the inventory,” an open bottle of 1942 Don Julio tequila was discovered inside. It was empty.