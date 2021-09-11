Singer Elvis Perkins remembers his mom, 20 years after her death

Storyful

An inquisitive bear visited a home in South Lake Tahoe, California, on September 6, after the residents had evacuated due to the advancing Caldor Fire.Video posted by Denise Redman on September 8 shows the bear at her doorstep in South Lake Tahoe, just after midnight two days earlier. Redman said the bear can be seen sniffling an empty garbage can before heading back out into the night.Multiple bear sightings were reported in the Lake Tahoe area after residents evacuated.California’s Department of Fish and Wildfire urged residents returning to the area not to give food or water to bears, who they said had been “seeking out human food sources during the evacuation and taking advantage of the lack of human presence.”Residents of South Lake Tahoe were told to evacuate in late August due to the encroachment of the Caldor Fire. The mandatory evacuation order was changed to a warning on September 5.As of September 9, the Caldor Fire had burned 217,946 acres (about 340 square miles) and was 53 percent contained, according to fire officials. Credit: Denise Redman via Storyful