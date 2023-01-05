Singer gets 3.5 years in prison for college scam

NextShark

Thien Ho, a Vietnamese immigrant, was sworn into office as Sacramento County’s 36th district attorney on Tuesday, making him the first person of color to occupy the position. Ho was sworn in at the Tsakopoulos Galleria by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Carlton David. Previously, Ho, who has worked in the DA's office since 2004, handled the prosecution of Joseph James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist, which was one of California’s biggest murder cases.