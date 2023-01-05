Singer gets 3.5 years in prison for college scam
The mastermind of the college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared multiple celebrities has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. (Jan. 4)
Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith reports that "Varsity Blues" mastermind Rick Singer has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.
The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids’ way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.
The punishment for Rick Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal
