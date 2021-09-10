Singer Jaheim charged after dogs found at his home 'in varying stages of emaciation,' officials say

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Jaheim was charged with animal cruelty after New Jersey police found multiple emaciated dogs at his home, including one that was in such bad shape it had to be euthanized, officials said.

Police were called to the singer's Hillsborough home on Monday on a report of a puppy in distress, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release on Thursday. Hillsborough is located about 52 miles from Manhattan.

Responding officers found six dogs in separate animal crates in the driveway of the home.

"One of the dogs located was initially unresponsive in a water filled crate and subsequently had to be euthanized," prosecutors said. "Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces."

The singer, whose real name is Jaheim Hoagland, was at the home and was arrested on an unrelated Somerset County probation violation warrant as well as two active municipal court warrants out of Hillsborough Township and Newark.

It's not clear if Jaheim has obtained an attorney.

Prosecutors said that police provided water and care to the dogs as they waited for animal control to arrive. During the wait, officers heard barking coming from inside the home and found another nine dogs "in varying stages of emaciation" and without food and water, the press release stated.

A total of 15 dogs were found at the home. A dozen of them are mixed breed Pit Bull Terriers, two are American Staffordshire Terriers, and one mixed breed Boxer.

Two of the dogs received emergency treatment at a veterinarian's office due to their poor condition, according to the prosecutor's office. One of the Pitt Bull Terriers was euthanized.

The other dogs were examined and taken to a local facility.

Jaheim was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.

He released his debut studio album “Ghetto Love” in 2001, which included hit singles “Just in Case” and “Anything.” Jaheim went on to release six more studio albums and was nominated for three Grammys including for best R&B album for 2010’s “Another Round.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.