Singer R. Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to serve 30-year sentence

The disgraced former singer R. Kelly is currently serving his prison sentence in North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Kelly was convicted of child sex crimes in June 2022 and was sentenced in a New York federal court to serve 30 years in prison.

The 56-year-old former R&B recording artist whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly is being held in federal prison at Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I in Granville County, according to the prison website.

The Butner prison is a medium security federal correction institution, according to the website.

R. Kelly’s release date is “unknown,” according to the prison.

Kelly is expected to remain incarcerated until he is in his late 80s, NPR reported.

He was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to FCI Butner Med I on April 19.

In February this year, Kelly was sentenced by a Chicago judge in federal court to serve an additional year in prison for child pornography charges.