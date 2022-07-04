Singer Richard Marx lashes out at NRA after July 4 slaughter in his former hometown

He’s right here waiting for answers.

Singer Richard Marx — known for his sugary 1980s pop tunes — had choice words for the National Rifle Association following a shooting during a Fourth of July parade in his former hometown of Highland Park, Illinois.

“F— you @NRA,” the “Right Here Waiting” crooner tweeted at the NRA Monday. “Every single one of you. F— you. Ignorant, soulless accomplices to the murders of countless men, women and children.”

Marx’s Independence Day outburst followed the nation’s latest mass shooting that left at least six people dead and 24 others wounded in the tony suburb where he was raised. His tweet was in response to one by the NRA celebrating the U.S. being a country “because of brave souls with guns” who fight for freedom.

“I grew up in Highland Park,” Marx tweeted. “I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there.”

The 58-year-old hit-maker said he’s always “heartbroken” to hear about mass shootings, but this one literally hit close to home, leaving him “extra” saddened. Marx added he’s also “extra angry at the senselessness” of this massacre, for which no motive has been determined.

The NRA came under heavy fire in late May when it held a rally in the Lone Star state days after 19 children and two educators were shot dead by a teenage gunman in a Uvalde, Texas, school.

Prominent conservatives including former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were featured speakers at that celebration, where both men argued better doors on schools and stronger mental health evaluations would save lives.

The gunman in Monday’s shooting in Illinois is still at large.

Marx, in his string of tweets Monday, also lashed out at “the kind of sick, twisted, ignorant sociopath who enables domestic terrorism in this country,” which he called “trash.”

