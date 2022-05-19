Singer Selena Gomez shares personal mental health story, encourages others to speak up

Yahoo Entertainment

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead, who will face off in court next month over the well-being of their 2-year-old son Hudson, seem to be shading each other in their latest social media posts. It started when the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, was called out by someone on Instagram for posting videos of the former couple's son playing soccer. "I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media," the commenter wrote, referring to Anstead's claim in his emergency custody filing that his ex-wife, star of HGTV's Christina on the Coast, used the boy in "paid advertisements to sell products" during the three of the five full days she was with him in March.