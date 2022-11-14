The 'Singing Wells' of drought stricken Kenya

Reuters

North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.