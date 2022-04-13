Single question asked by defense lawyer in Hanover Township firearm trial

Apr. 13—WILKES-BARRE — An attorney defending Malik Macon on an illegal firearm possession charge is hoping a face mask will create doubt among a Luzerne County jury.

Macon, 29, was charged by Hanover Township police after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Taquil Lishemel Baley, 22, near the gasoline islands of Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, 2020.

The shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras.

One of the shooters wore a face mask while Baley allegedly did not.

Macon was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. A charge filed against Macon, illegal possession of a firearm, was severed into a separate trial that was held Tuesday before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said the shooting happened during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when face masks were routinely worn. McLaughlin said Macon has a 2015 drug conviction that prohibits him from carrying, owning and possessing a firearm.

McLaughlin called three witnesses — Hanover Township police Det. Eric Richardson, Police Chief David Lewis and state police Trooper Ed Urban — before he rested his case.

Richardson said police responded to the service station at 12:55 p.m. for gunfire and collected four shell casings.

Surveillance footage showed two men, suspected to be Macon and Baley, exchanging words before Baley entered the store.

Macon waited in his 2019 Audi A5 for two to three minutes for Baley to exit, Richardson said.

When Baley entered his Chrysler 300, Richardson said Macon fired rounds that struck the rear driver's side door of Baley's vehicle.

Lewis said after Macon's arrest, Macon consented to an interview without an attorney but details of the interview were not disclosed during the trial.

Urban said the Chrysler 300 was impounded by the New York City Police Department in September 2020. Urban said he searched the Chrysler recovering two spent projectiles in the rear driver's side door with the bullet holes covered by Star War stickers.

Story continues

Macon's attorney, Charles Ross, asked one question directed to Lewis.

"You don't know who shot the gun? Who put the bullet holes in that car?" Ross asked Lewis, who replied: Macon.

Ross noted the gunman at the service station was wearing a face mask and can't be positively identified.

Urban said he became involved in the gasoline service station shooting due to a "parallel" investigation involving the same individuals, which he did not mention during his testimony.

In an unrelated case, Macon's former residence on Boland Avenue, Hanover Township, was the scene of a fatal shooting on Aug. 9. No charges have been filed related to the Boland Avenue shooting.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

Macon's trial on the assault charges related to the shooting is scheduled at a later date.