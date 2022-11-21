The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November

Thomas De Wever / Getty Images

Preparing your Thanksgiving feast is pretty easy with Costco — the difficult part will be opting not to buy everything that looks tasty. Definitely do not go shopping when you’re hungry!

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Learn More: If Your Credit Score is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

From appetizers and alcohol to main courses and kitchen supplies, you’ll find everything you could possibly need at the warehouse retailer to make your holiday delightful. However, if you had to buy just one thing from Costco this November, we have some suggestions. Take a look at a couple popular sellers up for nomination, along with another we have declared the winner.

Runner-up: Butterball Boneless Antibiotic-Free Turkey Breast

It’s only natural to assume that turkey is the one item we recommend you buy at Costco for your Thanksgiving meal, as it takes center stage on this holiday of gratitude and good eating. After all, they sell a Butterball boneless, antibiotic free turkey breast for around $20.

This is a big seller for those who aren’t planning a huge meal, or who want to buy a little bit extra. You get just under 5 pounds of meat and can save room for all those delicious sides.

Runner-up: Macaroni and Cheese

Thanksgiving sides come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, but the day practically begs for comfort foods, including some of our favorite carb-based dishes — like macaroni and cheese.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do if You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Mac and cheese at Costco comes in containers that are nearly four pounds of cheesy pasta goodness, at only $3.49 per pound. And of course, you don’t have to settle for basic mac and cheese–you can spice it up, or simply use it as the base for other savory side dishes.

Winner: Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same without turkey, but it wouldn’t be as flavorful without pumpkin pie. Costco’s famous pumpkin pie is one special dessert, perhaps because they’re using the same recipe since 1987, dreamed up by Costco’s vice present of Bakery Operations, Sue McConnaha.

Story continues

Every pie is perfectly golden brown, rich with spices, and creamy with every bite. And better yet, inflation didn’t touch the price of it. It holds steady at $5.99 for a hefty 3.8 pounds of delicious dessert, which is the same price as last year, and cheaper than making it at home.

Even better, this pie tastes just as great whether you eat it the day you buy it or freeze it and thaw for later. Since these tend to sell out quickly, that’s not a bad idea either.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November